As you may know, the Shelburne Selectboard voted in August to place the question of a local option tax on the March 2023 Town Meeting Day ballot, which would involve a change to the town’s charter.
On Dec. 6, the selectboard held the first of two public hearings to consider this change. The second hearing is Tuesday, Dec. 20. I’d like to explain our rationale for doing so.
If you’re paying attention to issues in Shelburne you know that the town faces a host of major challenges, capital projects and expenses. We need a new fire and rescue facility, with the rescue facility being in particularly bad shape. In 2019, the town voted to acquire land for a new fire and rescue facility, a move that now seems exceptionally wise.
We need a new wastewater treatment facility, a project we are teeing up for the next several years and which will cost more than $35 million, with costs still rising. Our town officers are understaffed, as revealed by a recent staffing audit.
We have lagged behind pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure needs as more people are walking and biking in increasingly less safe environments. Our capital investment and replacement needs — municipal buildings, infrastructure, technology upgrades, equipment — continue to pile up.
Shelburne is growing by leaps and bounds. Trends are predicted to continue in this direction for some time as more people discover our lovely community and seek refuge from climate change and other challenges. Shelburne has few sources of revenue other than property taxes. If we want to pay for something, such as a new library, we bond for it and repay it out of property taxes.
Shelburne’s property taxes have risen steadily over the past several years at what is generally agreed to be an unsustainable rate of 6 to 8 percent per year. We need to find alternative sources of revenue. So, the idea of a local option tax.
The selectboard asked the finance committee in April to begin investigating the use of such a tax. The results of the analysis show some very promising numbers. Through a 1 percent option tax, we stand to generate close to $1 million in annual revenue and this may be a conservative estimate.
This is revenue that we can use to finance many of our pressing needs and would alleviate some pressure on property taxes. The 1 percent tax is added to state sales tax on certain retail purchases, such as rooms, meals and alcoholic beverages sold and delivered within the community. Many necessities are exempted from a local options tax (and state sales tax), such as clothing and shoes, food and food products, non-alcoholic beverages, gasoline and diesel fuel, retail electricity and heating fuel, agricultural supplies, motor vehicle purchases or rentals, medical equipment and supplies, over-the-counter drugs and feminine hygiene products.
Approximately 70 percent of total local option tax receipts would be remitted to Shelburne, while 30 percent is retained by the state for its payment in lieu of taxes program, which compensates communities where non-taxable state property is located.
The local option tax is collected by merchants on qualifying taxable items and is remitted to the Vermont Department of Taxes under usual filing procedures. It is administered by the state, not the town or merchant, and is levied based on the location where a buyer takes possession or delivery of qualifying items.
One reason for considering a local option tax is the percentage of local sales from visitors. Most visitors to the Shelburne Museum, Shelburne Farms and the Vermont Teddy Bear factory — about 300,000 total visitors annually — are non-Shelburne residents. More than 5 million vehicles per year pass through Shelburne on Route 7. Shelburne businesses draw substantial commerce from Chittenden County and beyond, but Shelburne residents represent only 4 percent of Chittenden County sales/market area population. In other words, there are many visitors coming to Shelburne and using our services, roads, police and other amenities but not contributing to their cost.
Local option tax revenues will be directed toward planned long-term capital investments and improvements in the community, including infrastructure improvements (recreation and bike paths, building refurbishments, roads); capital equipment (trucks, computer servers, fire, rescue and police vehicles); debt service (debt repayment, capital project equity contributions); long-term investments (community cyber upgrades, village center improvements); and land conservation.
It will not be a blank check for pet projects, but subject to the same checks and oversight procedures as for any town expenditure.
We know that a such a tax can be a successful source of revenue in Vermont. Twenty-five cities and towns with varying populations (923 to 43,185) have enacted local option tax programs and account for most economic activity in the state. Seventeen of those towns are located within a 60-mile radius of Shelburne and six towns are contiguous or neighboring communities.
The structural and financial characteristics of these cities and towns are like Shelburne’s. Several merchants in communities with a local option tax indicate that the amount charged is immaterial to purchase decisions and that the administrative time and effort needed for one-time software set-up is insignificant. Every city and town official contacted to date has a very favorable opinion of their local option tax.
In short, the local option tax presents a very favorable mechanism for generating revenue in Shelburne. Shelburne is facing unprecedented capital expenses. These expenses are unavoidable and necessary. If we finance these exclusively through property taxes, then property taxes will rise precipitously over the next several years.
So, a local option tax presents an alternative source of funding. Ultimately, this will be a decision for the voters to make, which is why the selectboard believes it is appropriate to put the question to the residents.
On behalf of the selectboard I invite all residents of Shelburne to inform themselves about this issue by joining the public hearing in person or via Zoom on Dec. 20. This will be an important issue for the town and its future, and we need involvement from all residents in the process.
Michael Ashooh is chair of the Shelburne Selectboard.
