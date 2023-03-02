At the annual spring retreat in April 2022, the Shelburne Selectboard directed the finance committee to investigate the use of a local option tax to generate additional and diversified sources of revenue to augment the town’s current reliance on property taxes.
This was in light of the anticipated $60 million plus dollars in capital expenses facing Shelburne in the next five to seven years. The committee presented information to the board that portrayed a local option tax as a favorable way to diversify and augment revenue sources.
In October, the selectboard voted to put the issue to the voters at Town Meeting Day. The following is intended to be a factual and objective presentation of this information. The selectboard, in voting to put this issue to a vote, signaled the appropriateness of the tax as a means of meeting the financial needs of Shelburne.
What is a local option tax?
Vermont law allows a municipality to impose a 1 percent tax in addition to the already-existing statewide taxes on sales, meals, rooms and alcohol transactions within its physical boundaries.
A Shelburne local option tax would be applied to the same list of items and services currently taxed by the state through its statewide taxes on sales, meals, rooms and alcohol that occur within the town’s geographic limits.
These sales are typically determined locationally by the selling establishment’s zip code. While the local option tax adds 1 percentage point to the current statewide taxes for these transactions, many basic necessity goods are exempted from the option tax as well as the state sales tax.
A local option tax is collected only on taxable retail sales, room rents, and sales of meals and alcoholic beverages. The following items are examples of purchases not subject to the local option tax: Clothing and shoes; food and food products; non-alcoholic beverages; gasoline and diesel fuel; retail electricity and heating fuel; agricultural supplies; motor vehicle purchase or rental; medical equipment and supplies; over-the-counter drugs; feminine hygiene products; and other special purpose non-taxed goods.
Tax generation, spending
Initial annual local option tax revenues are projected to be approximately $940,000, net of administrative fees to state. The tax is collected by merchants on taxable items and both state and option taxes are filed with the state. The local option tax is administered by the state, not by the town or merchant. It is anticipated that somewhere between 30 percent and 75 percent of the tax would be paid by visitors to Shelburne.
A Shelburne option tax would diversify the community’s high reliance on property tax revenues and would help diversify and significantly expand the amount of town revenue sources for needed and looming infrastructure and capital improvements.
A prospective Shelburne local option tax would also help introduce an additional and dependable revenue source generated by all users of town services, including visitors, businesses and residents alike who all stand to benefit from the expenditure of prospective option tax revenues.
The Shelburne Selectboard approved a local option tax expenditure policy at its Oct. 11 meeting. That policy states:
“It is the policy of the Shelburne Selectboard that revenues derived from local option taxes be dedicated to the following purposes: capital expenditures/projects; debt reduction; reserve funds for future capital projects; repairs or other emergency needs related to a disaster as declared by the Selectboard or State or Federal agencies; and/or land conservation/open space protection for creation and/or utilization of public space.”
Visitor activity
Shelburne has substantial and growing commerce from visitors and tourists. Precise data on visitor and tourist sales is not collected. Shelburne Farms, Shelburne Museum and Vermont Teddy Bear draw about 300,000 visitors each year.
Economic data indicates that visitors account for a substantial share of Shelburne’s retail, meals, rooms and alcoholic beverage sales. Over 5 million vehicles per year pass through Shelburne on Route 7.
The following are examples of the types of services Shelburne provides to both visitors and residents: police, fire and rescue services; library; public dispatch; roads; administration; recreational activities; wastewater and stormwater facilities; and bike and walking paths.
Michael Ashooh is chair of the Shelburne Selectboard. For more information about the proposed Shelburne tax proposal, go to shelburnevt.org; tax.vermont/gov/business/lot; and bit.ly/3ZouqxZ.
