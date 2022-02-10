My name is Sean Moran and I’m a Shelburne Selectboard candidate on the ballot for the March 1 election. I’m a native Vermonter, born and raised in Burlington.
Before we go further, note my contact information: sean4shelburne@yahoo.com and 818-281-1711 (cellphone).
Why? Because my top priority will always be representing the people of Shelburne. I want to know your questions and your concerns, so I can be your voice on the board. Always feel free to contact me. Starting now.
One of your first questions might be, “Why don’t you have a Vermont 802 area code?”
As a young man, just out of college, I was fortunate enough to land a role in the movie, “Grease.” That took me to Hollywood, where I lived for 35 years, working in film and TV.
Ten years ago, I chose to return to Vermont to care for my parents in their senior years, a commitment I was honored to do. Both have now died, leaving me with time to make this commitment to Shelburne.
In those same 10 years, I’ve attended at least one selectboard meeting a month, and often more, to express concerns others shared with me when they felt their voices were not being heard. I’m in town every day, talking with residents and business owners.
In those years I attended meetings of the planning board, development review board, ethics committee and others. I’m a very familiar face in town hall. I’m also active in my church, volunteer with Age Well and have created programs at the Charlotte Senior Center. For the past 3-plus years I’ve held the office of president of one of the best, and most efficiently run co-ops in Vermont.
I’d been asked to be a candidate for positions in Shelburne before, but caring for my parents, and eight years as a drama teacher at Williston Central School, prevented me from doing that. Now I can.
I promise to bring new energy and a strong voice to the board. My points of focus are town development, personnel issues and our police force, protecting our environment and natural resources and the wastewater bond issue.
That said, keep in mind that my top priority will always be you and being your voice on the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.