Since this is the fourth time I have seen my name printed in Shelburne News since July 2020, I thought I would take the time to fill in some gaps. This is what I am currently comfortable sharing and I do not want to be reached for further questions.
I was initially offered a teacher’s contract and after some negotiation, I was offered a hybrid position —neither a teacher nor an administrator contract.
On June 23, I was informed that the position would be on an administrator contract which prompted me to embark on further negotiations.
During this process, I provided information to necessary parties about comparable salaries for director of diversity, equity and inclusion positions, my 12-plus years of experiences in public education in various roles, with special education, as an adjunct lecturer, etc., and suggestions about how to frame the work ahead.
I found out that my start date was July 1, 2020, via a now-deleted twitter post on June 28, 2020.
On July 4, I received the final offer and proposed contract entitled “Administrator’s Employment Contract" for the position of “director of equity and diversity” from Mark McDermott. Section V stated: “The Employee’s salary shall be $70,000 for the period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021”.
This offer was about $30,000 less than the average CVSD administrator salary after accounting for this position being .8 based on information available to the public.
The hourly pay for the .8 Director of Equity and Diversity administrator position offered to me would have been equivalent to about $51 an hour (excluding health insurance and other benefits).
Comparably, in a 2018 Charlotte News article, CVSD negotiating a contract for CVU school resource officer, the hourly pay for the “85 percent of the school year” (85 percent of a 174 day contract) school resource officer at that time was reported to be “$58 an hour in addition to $9.50 hourly for a cruiser.”
On July 6, I sent a 3-plus page letter to Elaine Pinckney, Lynne Jaunich, Mark McDermott, and two other administrators in a final attempt to negotiate for an appropriate salary, which included information as to the uniqueness of the director of director of equity and diversity position.
On July 7, the response from the superintendent stated:
“After reviewing all of the email threads between us to ensure that we are not missing anything, we arrive at the same place. The contract offer is for 183 days for $70,000. This is in alignment with our administrator salary matrix which includes all of the administrative positions from House Director to Superintendent.”
To which I responded, “I will not be accepting the position at this time.”
The CVSD administrator salary matrix was not shared with me at any point during the negotiation process.
Accepting that salary would have set an unacceptable precedent for future DEI director positions in Vermont and nationally.
I did not receive any payment from CVSD for the days I was “under contract” nor for any time spent with CVSD Administrators.
After I officially declined the offer, I sent a letter to the CVSD board outlining the challenges with the negotiation process as well as my reasons for not accepting the position.
The letter to the board also offered recommendations to examine current hiring and negotiation practices and to make necessary adjustments to current wage gaps within the organization.
I also want to name explicitly, that I had no part in the creation of any element of the June 2020 video that was released by the CVSD administrative team. Meaning, I did not offer suggestions, co-write, nor co-sign on any part of that video.
This also seems a good time to bring attention to Vermont Labor Statute 21 V.S.A. § 495m. The first part of which states: (a) An employer shall not: (1) inquire about or seek information regarding a prospective employee’s current or past compensation from either the prospective employee or a current or former employer of the prospective employee. Which was part of my experience during the hiring process.
I hope that Dr. Lili Rodríguez is deeply supported by many people across CVSD. I hope her brilliance and contributions are honored and respected and that change is made across the District based on her recommendations. At times, this will mean radically shifting the way things have been done.
No single person can fix centuries of social and environmental injustice. I hope that there is a team supporting this work, so the workload is manageable. If this position does not come with administrative assistance right now, it ought to in the immediate future. I hope that Dr. Rodríguez is not required nor pressured, implicitly or explicitly, to work beyond her contracted hours. I hope that her wellness is centered, and her boundaries are respected.
I hope that the focus of this position continues to be refined based on her input as well as from the wisdom of students, families, and the community.
