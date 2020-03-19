When times are tough, Vermonters have a history of coming together to find solutions that make life better not only for themselves and their families, but for the whole community. We have a tradition of taking responsibility for helping each other whether it be raising a barn, responding to weather events or helping a neighbor in need. Last week, as the threat of pandemic began to reach our borders, legislative and administrative leaders and political parties joined hands (figuratively, of course!) to meet the challenges brought by the threat of COVID-19.
As this update is written on Sunday, March 15, and published Thursday, the impact of COVID-19 on our state may have changed. We therefore refer you to healthvermont.gov/covid19 for regular updates.
As legislators, we receive calls and communications from those who think the state and country are overreacting. At the same time, we hear that responses are not fast enough. As the threat of COVID-19 moved from the abstract to the pragmatic, from far away to within our backyard the calls to respond became clear.
On Thursday, March 12, Speaker Mitzi Johnson brought committee chairs together to identify legislative solutions to prepare for the pandemic. On Friday, the House passed a slate of bills that set the stage to provide flexibility in law and funding to meet the challenges brought by COVID-19, providing a number of emergency measures the Governor could take during a declared state emergency. The House Human Services Committee, on which Jessica serves, produced a bill that would temporarily waive regulations for a care system under duress, provide financial assistance to health care facilities if needed, expand insurance coverage, and provide coverage for services delivered remotely. Other measures would ensure unemployment insurance ratings would not be affected by COVID-19 related claims. The Education Committee, on which Kate serves, began to look the inevitable need to close schools.
On Friday, the Governor issued Executive Order 01-20 declaring a State of Emergency. By Sunday afternoon, the Governor, working with public health experts, determined that the state had crossed the threshold of community spread and determined that the time to close schools had arrived.
The State House will be closed until March 24; however this date is likely to be extended. In the meantime, critical committees will continue to meet or be called to return as needed. Rest assured, your Legislature has not gone on vacation. Our State House IT staff is working overtime to ensure that critical committees can discuss emerging issues, especially regarding health, safety and economic well-being. The Government Operations Committee is looking at temporary changes needed in the Open Meeting Law to address the need for remote meetings. At this time, we will not be taking action during remote committee discussions, but we will be working on your behalf. Kate and Jessica remain particularly connected to the on-the-ground impacts in their areas of jurisdiction: education and human services.
To the extent that we can, let us practice physical distancing while keeping in touch with neighbors and any who are vulnerable and may be overlooked. We are both available here in town and will help out wherever we can at jbrumsted@leg.state.vt.gov and kwebb@leg.state.vt.us. Due to the cancellation of all library group meetings, we will not be holding our community meeting on Saturday, March 21 and will be in touch about any meetings in the near future.
We are so grateful to live in a state where taking care of each other in difficult times is an integral part of our culture.