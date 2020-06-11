Dear Peg,
Thanks for asking how I am responding to COVID-19 and what we can do. Nothing like a great question to stimulate thought! It is liberating to try to articulate my thoughts and not worry about whether what I share is doable, possible, or “right”. This is simply what I’m thinking right now.
COVID-19 is a great wake up call to create a world that truly works for all. Lester Brown, one of the seminal thinkers on climate change, has written that we need a mobilization on the scale of what happened in World War II when, in a matter of months, the economy was restructured to change from producing cars for private use to building tanks for the military. The country was mobilized around a single goal: winning the war. I remember that time. Our whole family was mobilized. Dad was an air raid warden, Mom was a convoy driver, and I went around the neighborhood with my little red wagon collecting newspapers and tinfoil for the war effort.
Naysayers to Brown’s insight say, “But then we were responding to Pearl Harbor – a very real threat that grabbed our attention. Today climate change is creeping up slowly – we don’t have that galvanizing push to completely re-orient our whole society.”
Now, COVID-19 is that trigger event. In just a few weeks the entire world has united around finding a solution and stemming the tide of infections. When I mentioned this to our neighbor, he said, “Yes, but we don’t have an FDR to lead us.” That is true.
To meet this challenge, we need to recognize that everyone is a leader, in the sense that everyone has something to offer our quest to build a better world. Sure, it is great when we have national and global leaders with the charisma and vision to inspire us. Sometimes these leaders come forth. We need to learn from them and practice their leadership skills ourselves where we are.
Great leaders have three actions in common:
• They focus on reality – what is happening now – the good, the bad, the in between. They grieve what is wrong.
• They form a picture, a vision, of what that would look like if it were going well.
• They embody that vision in concrete ways.
Look at Martin Luther King, Jr. He grieved that his children couldn’t play on “white” playgrounds; envisioned a world where “one day my children live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” He embodied that dream in many concrete ways: the march on Selma; his “I have a dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial; his letter from the Birmingham jail.
This is what we as leaders need to continue be about. This is a lot easier than you might think.
If you’re unhappy in your job and can’t think of what you’d rather do, try this. Think of a Job from Hell. That’s easy, isn’t it? Describe it – what is awful about it? Now flip it to the opposite. Think of a Job from Heaven. Describe that. Begin to live with it, let it grow, and get going with it in small ways. We can use the same process and draw a picture of a World from Hell, and then flip it, and draw a World from Heaven. When we begin to focus on our own particular vision of a flourishing future, it is a fun project to see how we begin to notice people, ideas, and organizations who are now actually working effectively on that flourishing future we are holding in our own minds.
Stand on the great thinking and action already going on. Fortunately, to form a vision of a world that works for all, we don’t have to re-invent the wheel. It is not difficult. The United Nations has inspired 190 nations to ratify and accomplish The Global Goals (or the Sustainable Development Goals – SDGs) by 2030. This is an agreed upon road map to a future when all can live in peace, making a living in ways that are kind to the planet. You can keep up with progress by putting this app on your phone: SDGS in Action app.
Tie in with the COVID-19 Recovery Task Forces that are being organized now. Our town of Shelburne and state of Vermont have these tasks forces. It is not hard to find who is on the task forces and how to have input. Their job is to mobilize society and the economy to operate in an earth friendly and inclusive way. They need input from people like you and me and at the same time are super busy trying to get a handle on their gigantic mandate.
Understand how fear works in the brain and learn how to mobilize a creative response to fearful events. The amygdala is that part of the brain that goes into survival mode when threatened – flight or fight. It’s great to have if a bear comes running at you. One of its tactics is to shut down the logical prefrontal cortex, so it can be in charge. When that happens we’ll do almost anything to control the situation and feel safe, we’ll make poor decisions, and act impulsively out of fear. How to re-engage the prefrontal cortex that is responsible for rational thought, decision making, and also holding complex emotional experiences like hope, faith and optimism? Follow these three healthy strategies:
• Calm down the amygdala: practice deep breathing and body relaxation; meditate and practice mindfulness; enjoy invigorating times in nature; practice prayer and spiritual reading; do something that nourishes body, mind and spirit each day.
• Turn on the pre-frontal cortex: pause and evaluate what you have control over and what you don’t; recognize that trying to control things that are in reality uncontrollable is futile; challenge the idea that irrational thoughts and behavior like obsessing over who you might have come in contact with actually make you safe.
• Practice “temporal distancing”: this means focusing on a longer timescale such as imagining how life might look in a year or more; broaden your perspective; learn from history – we have faced viral outbreaks as a society before and thrived; trust that we will come out of this crisis with the ability to live healthy, happy, meaningful lives; choose hope.
Pay attention to the kind of news you consume. Two categories of news seem prominent:
• News that stimulates the amygdala; this is hyped, excitable “breaking news”; mostly reactive – “he said, she said, he did, she did.”
• News that engages the pre-frontal cortex; this is calm, analytical, taking a longer view, putting things in context.
We have choice here. We can choose the hyped-up reactive news sources which causes us to have a bad mood. This affects our power to make good decisions. Or we can choose a more balanced view. Here are my choices for balanced, motivating news:
• The Christian Science Monitor: This weekly news magazine focuses on “constructive journalism” or what some call “solutions journalism”. Its mission is “to bridge divides to reach everyone, and we believe news can and should expand a sense of identity and possibility, beyond conventional expectations.”
• “Yes! Magazine” runs short pithy stories on people, organizations, and ideas that are contributing to a positive future.
• SB Newsletter reports on how businesses around the world are organizing themselves for the triple bottom line: serve people, make profit, heal planet.
• SDG Solutions: on-line newsletter that reports progress on achieving the Global Goals (Sustainable Development Goals).
• Real Leaders: presents an on-going conversation on leadership and leaders who are building a regenerative world.
These all come to me regularly, the Monitor through the mail and the others by email . All are a source of inspiration, ideas, and possible connections.
So, to wind this up, here is how I am trying to practice what I preach.
Yes, I do grieve that people are dying from this virus, and that the end is not in sight. I also grieve that too many people seem to stay in the place of lament until it immobilizes them. I try to guard against that by not only grieving the unfortunate things, but also imagining a positive vision and dedicating my life to that. And I’m constantly on the lookout for ways to foster that vision. For me, that means reading good stuff, writing pieces that clarify the issues and motivate people to act, and learning from thought leaders I respect and whose ideas energize me to the point of wanting to get off my seat and into the streets.
Thanks again, Peg, for your question. Posing a good question IS a way to act, to learn, and to gain energy to stick with caring for our world over the long haul! Keep posing good questions, listening with others for answers, and acting out of the inspiration that comes.