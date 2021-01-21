I listened intently to Mary Powell, the retired CEO of Green Mountain Power, who has won acclaim as the most innovative leader of an electric utility company in the United States.
She gave a Gentry lecture to Wake Robin in honor of its founders, Stokes and Mary Jane Gentry.
Many thoughts came to mind: my first real job with Green Mountain Power; the influence of Rachel Carson’s book “Silent Spring” and our urgency to confront climate change.
The phone call came from the Vermont League of Women Voters, inviting me to debate a utility executive at their annual convention. I was halfway through my White House Fellows year in the Carter Administration at the energy agency. Jimmy Carter had sent legislation to Congress envisioning a cabinet-level department of energy.
President Carter’s national energy policy was at odds with the utility industry. I relished the invitation to speak for our energy future on his behalf.
What I did not predict is that my adversary, the president of Green Mountain Power, would lure me into a job after my White House Fellows year.
Back in the seventies, to hire the first and only woman in management at a male-dominated company was a plus for them, but that is another story.
My purview included advertising. Think about it and you will remember the days when newspaper ads featured Reddy Kilowatt, the cartoon character who first appeared in 1926 with a lightbulb for a nose, wall outlets for ears, and lightning bolts for his body and limbs. He was a cheerleader for energy consumption at a time when farms and rural areas did not have electricity.
For the first few weeks the advertising guy from a Burlington ad agency showed me samples of Reddy Kilowatt’s magical, trademarked messages. The environmental thread in my life pulled me in the opposite direction.
My father always stressed saving electricity by turning off lights. Opening windows in lieu of air conditioning. When the Book-of-the-Month Club selected “Silent Spring” in 1962, the whole matter was brought into our home by the signature work of scientist Rachel Carson.
Often cited as the mother of the environmental movement, “Silent Spring” alerted us to the spraying of chemical pesticides, hazards to wildlife, and dangers to nature, especially DDT. It is a long haul to rectify embedded practices, unfinished today.
Fortunately for me, I had authority to replace GMP’s ad man and change its culture from the traditional mantra of glorifying the use (or misuse) of electric power to a more enlightened one of energy conservation and environmental awareness. That was my main accomplishment: changing the advertising program that began to educate the public on energy and environment. Many power companies continued using Reddy Kilowatt until the 1980s, but Vermont was one of the first to retire the amiable fellow. We promoted electric cars, energy storage devices, and other innovations that led to today’s renewable era.
President-elect Biden has asked his eminently qualified cabinet picks to look through the climate change lens as never before. Good. I am worried, however, that there are so many policy makers whose titles and political clout in the climate arena may create some confusion. Congress has a plethora of committees and subcommittees who will be calling each of them to testify. We have a crisis that threatens all living things. Who is really in charge?
Government is more complex than in the seventies when Richard Nixon signed the Environmental Protection Agency into law. Rachel Carson pushed for a cleaner earth when Silent Spring raised the environmental awareness of average Americans like my father. Key leaders of Joe Biden’s climate action team will head energy, the interior, the EPA, and the White House Council on Environmental Quality. Add to this a new climate envoy, an undefined role.
In 2021, the incoming administration will have to rectify hundreds of rollbacks that have taken place in the last four years and make substantive changes to avert the climate crises. I am hopeful that it will.
Judy Rosenstreich is a former state lawmaker, White House Fellow, and career public servant who writes about her life in Vermont. She is a Justice of the Peace and lives in Shelburne.
