Every commencement season Poor Elijah waits in vain for an invitation to address a graduating class. In the meantime, he contents himself with delivering his remarks on my porch. This year he showed up dressed like a cross between the late Chief Justice Rehnquist and Sir Thomas More.
“Nice robes,” I conceded as he billowed by.
“I sewed the stripes on myself,” he acknowledged modestly.
If you’ve got a few minutes, I saved some seats over by the forsythia.
I didn’t attend my college graduation. I objected to the ceremony on moral grounds. This made sense since I’d majored in objecting to things on moral grounds. My own prevailing wisdom held that traditions like commencement and Mother’s Day distracted us from real life.
At 21 I was an expert on real life.
At 72 I still am.
I didn’t know much then, and I still don’t.
Given our respective ages, though, I probably know more than you do. I hope that doesn’t offend you. Lots of you have likely been fed the nonsense that a child’s perspective and opinion should count as much as an adult’s.
When it comes to ice cream flavors, that’s generally true. But in matters of good and evil, crime and punishment, courage, cowardice and compromise, experience tells.
I do know more than I did then. Regrettably, what I’ve done has too often fallen short of what I’ve known, so I can’t offer my conduct as an example.
Why then should you listen to me? It’s simple. I’m here to tell you to do as I say, not as I did.
In the old days I would’ve called me a hypocrite. That’s what you called people who expected others to live up to standards they didn’t meet themselves. I’ve learned since then that falling short of your hopes and expectations doesn’t make you a hypocrite.
Hypocrisy is pretending you haven’t fallen short.
When I realized the world was full of people who didn’t live up to their own expectations, I took action. Churchgoers didn’t practice what they preached, so I discarded faith. Adversaries shook hands, so I abandoned courtesy. Those around me tallied their possessions, so I disdained ambition. They lied, so I became brutally honest, except with myself.
I overreacted. Lots of people did. The world became a darker, ruder, less earnest place in our wake.
Now it’s your turn to overreact, and I’m hoping you won’t. I’m hoping you’ll consider that the world isn’t as simple as it seems. I’m hoping you won’t swallow the perennial fiction that this is a new age that demands new rules.
Love and hate, truth and deceit, loyalty, valor, regret and forgiveness are as old as the stones.
I’m also thinking ahead to the day when you’re where I am, and I’m not. I’m thinking of when your grandchildren are the graduates, when you’re supposed to be wearing the mantle of wisdom and it doesn’t fit.
I’m a teacher. My job is passing along what I know about reading, writing and history. But every day my students also get a dose of me and the way I look at things.
Now think of all the people who get a dose of you.
It’s enough to make you shut your mouth.
That’s OK. Sometimes you probably should. Me too.
Being a person is a lot like being a teacher. As a person I have information, experience and insight to deliver. Some is misinformation and lamentable experience and myopic insight. That’s why I need to be careful with my words. It’s also why you need to be careful with my words.
By all means, be a skeptic. Nobody’s disagreed with me more than I have. But skeptics don’t block their ears because what they hear may be false or ill-conceived. They just listen more carefully.
They also speak more carefully. And, more humbly.
You’re coming of age when careful speech is out of fashion, and humility withers in the shadow of our epidemic narcissism. We swallow whole what we like to hear and reserve our skepticism for words that offend our sensitivities and frustrate our appetites.
Beneficiaries of affluence glibly call for revolution without the slightest understanding of what revolution means or costs. They rail against the establishment without the vaguest recognition that they are the establishment.
Others embrace a promoter who preaches pseudo-populism from the comfort of his gilded tower and gated country clubs. They wink at his deceits and chant his name, even as his impolitic words and self-absorbed, seditious deeds betray his contempt for ordinary people, ordinary truth and ordinary morality.
Televised narcissists disgrace themselves in the spotlight, and we call it reality. Politicians tweet, and we call it wisdom. Children stare blankly at silicon screens, and we laud the wonders of technology. Nazis march on American streets, and we call it America First.
We are living through troubled and troubling times.
There’s nothing new about prophesying decline and disaster. It’s something Socrates and my grandfather had in common. “What’s the world coming to?” they asked.
But this question isn’t only for grandfathers. Above all others, it should be your question.
It is for each of you to say with humility what you think. It is for each of you to reflect with careful skepticism on what you see and hear.
I hope, as you do, that you’ll remember this: Circumstances change, but virtues don’t.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years in Vermont. Address letters to him in care of the editor.
