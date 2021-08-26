Issues and concerns about Shelburne’s zoning rules and economic development have been raised for years, and certainly more recently since the economic development forum held by the selectboard in November 2019.
Since then, none of the discussions that has transpired have in any way suggested that we should open the floodgates to development, nor “grease the skids” for developers.
Rather, it has always been about attitude and helpfulness to all parties, and making our rules clearer, more transparent, more predictable and better focused on achieving desired outcomes. Ironically, to date, in response to concerns about development over time, our pattern has been to keep making the rules more complicated and redundant, adding more regulations and more process, yet still not achieving the results we seek.
That’s the conundrum Shelburne faces: We say we don’t like the results we’re getting, but at the same time, we seem fearful about changing the very rules that keep failing us.
We are indeed getting what we planned for.
Although we loved Gardenside Nursery for what it was, some uses don’t last forever, and that area is planned and zoned for residential use, just like all the other neighborhoods that already exist north of historic Shelburne village.
Both new residential projects in that immediate area are where such development should take place — relatively close to the village core and served by existing infrastructure.
So, part of the solution is recognizing that we, indeed, get what we plan for. And, if we don’t like what we’re getting, then we need to alter course.
Part of the solution should not be even more regulation, but smarter regulation.
Also needed, and now in process, is a plan to simplify certain aspects of our rules so that staff and the development review board have more time and energy to focus on what really matters. This includes no longer requiring zoning permits for projects that never should have required permits in the first place. This would allow staff to review simple matters like boundary line adjustments between property owners so that these types of things don’t take up valuable staff and board time — and the time for applicants and landowners —with costly and time-consuming hearing processes when there’s really nothing for the review board to review.
Please allow me to leave you with this: None of these current efforts nor discussions have ever been about simply loosening the rules to allow Big Box stores, nor unbridled development of any type or size in any location. No one has ever suggested those are good ideas.
Rather, it has been, and remains, about how to improve our processes and our systems to help better achieve better outcomes.
Lee Krohn is town manager for Shelburne.
