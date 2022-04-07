By June 1940 Britain stood alone against Hitler. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was working to persuade the American people and Congress that it was in our interest to grant Churchill’s plea to “give us the tools, and we will finish the job.”
First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt recognized the necessity of supporting Britain and preparing for war. She questioned the point, though, of defending democracy abroad in the world if we didn’t preserve democracy at home in the United States.
Applying Mrs. Roosevelt’s words as war rages in Ukraine, we need more than ever to “make democracy work at home and prove it is worth preserving.” We’ve become a land governed by arrogance, expediency, corruption, incompetence, insurrection and sedition.
An alarming percentage of Americans believe in a conspiracy of humanoid lizards and Democratic pedophiles who secretly rule the world. Republican senators’ recent interrogation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared to exploit Americans’ susceptibility to this QAnon conspiracy theory.
Republican politicians also disseminate rumors that public schools are teaching critical race theory, an allegedly biased, university-level analysis of racial inequality.
In fairness, teachers, both liberals and conservatives, sometimes present their opinions as historical facts. I’m not talking about bigots or zealots on the left or the right, or about fanatics who threaten school board members and their children or show up with plastic handcuffs to arrest the principal. These excesses are symptomatic of the intolerance and violence that are undermining our democracy.
I’m talking about Americans who hope to be reasonable.
Not every difference of opinion or disagreement about facts is the product of bias. Liberal activists, for example, tend to emphasize that the Civil War was fought to end slavery. They contend that anyone who claims that states’ rights caused the war is trying to sanitize history and American racism.
The problem is that the Civil War’s agony climaxed a train of disputes between states and the federal government. It began in 1798 with the Kentucky and Virginia Resolutions, written by Madison and Jefferson to oppose the Alien and Sedition Acts. It included New England’s threats to secede in 1803 and 1813 over the Louisiana Purchase and the War of 1812.
Meanwhile, South Carolina, whose secession in 1860 precipitated the attack on Fort Sumter, initially threatened to secede in 1832 over the imposition of federal tariffs.
Conservative partisans, in contrast, often minimize slavery’s causal role. They cite a letter Abraham Lincoln wrote to Horace Greeley where he identified preserving the Union as his presidential duty and priority. They’re less likely to note Lincoln’s reference in the same letter to “my oft-expressed personal wish that all men everywhere could be free.”
They also frequently charge it’s unpatriotic to sully our national reputation or prominent founders’ reputations by emphasizing slavery’s iniquity or those founders’ participation in it.
I’ve sometimes inadvertently over-emphasized one viewpoint or the other, but accurate history is more instructive and useful than simplistic, cosmetic history. It isn’t unpatriotic to acknowledge that George Washington owned slaves. It’s the truth. It’s silly and misleading to leave either slavery or states’ rights out of the story.
Even more fundamental than deciding what to teach in a public school is the question of who gets to make the decision. Teachers should be consulted because we’re supposed to know the material and how to present it. Parents deserve to be heard because they’re the rightful sovereigns in their children’s lives. But public schools don’t belong to teachers despite our presumed expertise, or to parents even though the children in them do.
Since their founding in colonial Massachusetts, American public schools have belonged to their communities. The Puritans believed their commonwealth’s well-being depended on raising up generations who could read the Bible. Education was therefore a public responsibility, undertaken for the public good, that should be supported by taxes and governed by the public.
While public education no longer exists to deliver biblical truths, we’ve entrusted our schools with a public mission we deem valid and valuable. We support public schools so children can learn to be literate, informed citizens, equipped with knowledge and skills society considers worthwhile, and capable of a constructive role in governing our republic.
Schools exist to serve this societal purpose, not to suit my parental agenda. We elect and appoint school boards to faithfully carry out that mandate. If I disagree with that board’s policies or curriculum decisions, I can state my case at a public meeting, like any other citizen. I can run to replace a school board member with whom I disagree, like any other citizen. I can sue in court. I can even withdraw my child from my local school.
What I can’t do is usurp the power to set school policy. I can’t claim the peremptory right to run my child’s public school in the name of my parental liberty.
What I shouldn’t do is reflexively shut my ears to opposing points of view.
As long as we live within spitting, walking or flying distance of each other, as long as we breathe the same air and drink the same water, our liberty will be measured and governed by other people intent on their liberty.
It’s folly to expect otherwise and madness to resort to violence over a book or a bathroom.
Sadly, here on the home front, folly and madness are every day more the American way.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.