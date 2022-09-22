A fall scene

A fall scene at Meach Cove last October.

 Photo by Rob Broder

Hello old friend

Good to see you

Before we go any further

There’s something I’d like to say,

I’ve missed you.

For eleven months

I’ve been waiting

To spend time with you again.

In our worn-in flannels

Faded blue jeans and

Beanies and Bogs.

I see there’s a full moon on the 9th

I’m looking forward to it.

Can I share a secret?

Promise you won’t tell?

When it was really hot and humid

I thought of you and wished you were here.

I know what you’re going to say,

It’s summer! Enjoy!

Be mindful! Be present!

But it’s true.

And I know deep down,

You’re the only one who understands me.

And to be honest,

Since we’re being honest with each other,

I’m glad you’re back.

To go for long walks in the woods,

Without breaking a sweat.

To watch the sunsets over Lake Champlain,

At a reasonable hour.

And to sit quietly with you,

Looking at your glorious orange.

Rob Broder is poet laureate of Shelburne, program director at the Pierson Library and a picture book author.

