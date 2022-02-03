My name is Matt Wormser and I am excited to announce my candidacy for the upcoming two-year selectboard seat in Shelburne to replace the retiring Mary Kehoe. I have lived in Shelburne for nearly 20 years with my wife Amelia, a social worker, and two sons, both of whom have completed their journeys through Shelburne schools.
I am a former member of the Shelburne School Board, where I was very active in school renovation efforts and the school district merger, which has yielded significant administrative savings to Shelburne taxpayers while improving opportunities for students across the district. I also served on the natural resources committee, volunteered for years at the Shelburne Community School Parent and Teacher Organization, and coached multiple sports for Shelburne recreation, being named volunteer of the year for my efforts.
I have undergraduate degrees in environmental studies and economics, and a master’s in finance, which, along with decades of professional and management experience, I would leverage to help guide my decision making on the board. I currently work as a consultant advising large health-care organizations as to how best to adapt to a changing landscape.
There are three themes guiding my candidacy:
• Connectedness: Levels of community engagement have been on the decline across the U.S. for decades, as people retreat into their trusted circles. Looking for ways to help buck that trend as we emerge from COVID-19 and strengthen the bonds that tie our town together will be a strong focus.
• Community: Sound management of town budgets and resolution of ongoing personnel issues is critical for the town, along with finding a balance between escalating development pressures and preserving the natural beauty that drew so many of us to Shelburne.
• Civility: The selectboard has made significant strides in recent years in disagreeing without being disagreeable. I will work to continue that trend.
I look forward to engaging more broadly with the community in the weeks to come to learn more about the concerns of Shelburne residents around our shared future.
