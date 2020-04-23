This morning I woke up early worrying about my two older sons who have both lost their jobs, live in small apartments, don’t really know how to cook, worry about global warming and hate to ask for help.
Sound familiar?
So many of our young people are trying their best to follow all the new rules wearing masks (although they feel silly), gloves and keeping six feet of distance between themselves and others.
These are not easy tasks for any of us but most especially for the young among us. I did what I always do when I am feeling anxious and worried – I went for a long walk to think.
We’ve crossed the one month mark since Vermont initiated sweeping actions to slow the spread of COVID-19. It’s encouraging to see social distancing measures bending the curve.
At the same time, we are realizing the severe impacts of the crisis.
Far too many Vermonters are going without pay and lack clarity on how to access unemployment.
The breakdown at the Vermont Department of Labor has been a major source of frustration. Before COVID-19, The Vermont Department of Labor processed about 400 claims in any given week.
78,000 Vermonters have filed for unemployment assistance since March 15. The first batch of 41,000 payments totaling $25.8 million were paid out by the state last week (including the added benefit of $600 weekly from the federal government). The state’s 30-year-old unemployment insurance system is overwhelmed during this unprecedented moment. Tens of thousands more Vermonters have yet to file, including freelancers and independent contractors, waiting for a new filing system for the self-employed.
I have spoken with many of you over this past month and your personal stories are heart wrenching; bills are mounting, rents and mortgages are coming due, and food insecurity is a worry on the horizon.
My colleagues and I are advocating for expansion of the call center (25 more phone reps were added last Friday); an end to the Social Security number-related snafus; more self-service options to file online; and the ability to file for weeks of back benefits at one time.
The governor and his staff are working overtime and seem to be taking the right steps to get this system fixed quickly.
In the meantime, here are a few phone numbers and website that might help:
General Information about the Unemployment Insurance Program: labor.vermont.gov/unemployment -insurance
To file a UI claim online: labor.vermont.gov/unemployment-insurance/ui-claimants/establishg-unemployment-claim
To file a claim by telephone number: 1-877-214-3331.
Coronavirus update: Vermont is providing updates on Unemployment Insurance changes related to COVID-19 here: labor.vermont.gov/covid19
So many of us have others we are worried about like our children, our parents, our siblings and our neighbors, but I am heartened by the compliance of Vermonters in meeting this challenge.
Someone told me that a national survey showed Vermonters are among the top 2 most compliant states for following COVID 19 restrictions.
I am confident that Vermonters understand what Sonia Sotomayor meant when she said, “Our humanity makes us each a part of something greater than ourselves.” It will certainly take all of us, working together with one single purpose, to get through this.
Stay healthy and safe.