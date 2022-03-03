We are halfway through the 2022 legislative session. Our work began remotely to protect public health as the Omicron surge peaked, but several weeks later we returned to the Statehouse in hybrid mode, a welcome shift.
We passed some significant legislation in these first two months, and this column contains just a bit of that work. The Legislature’s priorities include:
• Investing Vermont’s federal stimulus funds to boost recovery and set the stage for a strong future, while building a balanced budget that reflects our values.
• Tackling the complex and interconnected challenges of housing, workforce and child care.
• Enacting forward-looking, inclusive strategies to combat climate change and transition to a sustainable way of life, as we prepare for shifting and severe weather patterns.
• Addressing our unfunded pension liability in a way that’s fair to teachers, state employees and taxpayers.
• Passing a child tax credit expansion that acknowledges there is more we can do for our youngest Vermonters and their families.
This is far from a comprehensive list: other critical topics include mental health and substance use, health care access and affordability and building out rural broadband. Just as important is expanding cell service to underserved rural areas in our district and across Vermont.
Balanced budget
The House Committee on Appropriations is working on the fiscal year 2023 budget, which covers the programs of state government and its community partner organizations. The committee is on target to present its proposed budget to the full House in mid-March. As is our Vermont tradition, it will be a balanced budget.
In 2021, Vermont was allocated $1.049 billion through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Of that amount, over $600 million was allocated for fiscal year 2022 investments, leaving more than $400 million available. These funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and expended by Dec. 31, 2026.
This infusion of federal dollars will not be sustained over time. Nor will state revenue levels which, for now, continue to outpace economic forecasting. In developing the 2023 budget, our challenge is to make strategic use of one-time money to address extraordinary ongoing needs. In two virtual public hearings in February more than 80 Vermonters gave eloquent testimony highlighting, among other struggles, issues relating to child care, housing, recruiting and retaining employees and food insecurity. Our goal is to craft a fiscally responsible budget that supports and strengthens Vermont communities and families now and into the future.
Workforce development
With 25,000 job openings in Vermont and an unemployment rate of just 2.5 percent, we are working to identify and remove barriers that prevent people from working or returning to work. Equally important, the Legislature continues to support scholarships and grants that make these opportunities affordable for all Vermonters. We continue to reach out to employers and business associations to identify long-term workforce needs.
Before the pandemic, Vermont already had a shortage of registered nurses and an aging population in need of more health care services. The nursing shortage has become critical following the so-called Great Resignation and the unique pressures put on the health care system by COVID-19.
To meet this need, Vermont must find ways for more students to gain access to nursing education and careers. The Legislature is looking for ways to support Vermont’s colleges in expanding their nursing programs. By investing in nurse education, Vermont can build a better pipeline for the workforce needed now and in the future.
Vermont child tax credit
The federal child tax credit helped families with children pay rent and buy food, reducing food insecurity by 25 percent. For parents with more income, the credit has helped with mortgage payments and credit card, student loan and car debt.
The House created a Vermont version of the child tax credit: $100 a month for every child 6 and under. The goal is to help families making less than $200,000 with young children and to encourage young families to move to Vermont, or to stay in Vermont and thrive. Our laser focus on young families addresses three important goals: reducing poverty for young children, addressing workforce challenges and beginning to reverse our demographic issues.
Constitutional amendments
Voters will see two proposed amendments to the Vermont Constitution on the November ballot. Although Vermont is widely lauded as the first state to ban slavery and indentured servitude, it did not actually prohibit those practices for individuals under 21. Proposal 2 amends our Constitution to provide that “slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited.”
Proposal 5 would codify reproductive autonomy into the constitution, ensuring that this right is preserved for future generations. Reproductive choices affect both men and women in their freedom to become a parent, to choose or refuse sterilization or to receive contraceptive birth control.
State employee pensions
The Legislature has focused on putting Vermont’s public pension system on a path toward long-term sustainability, so that teachers, state troopers and state employees can rely on a well-funded, solvent system when they retire. A group of legislators, government officials and union representatives worked together this summer to reach a compromise that balances commitments to state employees and teachers with the interests of Vermont taxpayers. The Senate is taking the first pass at turning those compromises into legislation, which the House will take up after town meeting week.
Housing shortage
There’s no argument that Vermont is facing a statewide housing crisis. Part of the problem lies in a significant drop in the rate at which housing has been built over the past four decades. In 1980, housing stock grew at an annual rate of 1.8 percent. By 2019, the rate dropped by 87 percent, a reduction in housing units from 3,200 units per year to about 400.
The pandemic exacerbated the shortage. With federal relief funding, the General Assembly has responded with initiatives to address the needs of houseless Vermonters, renters and landlords. A few statistics:
• Federal relief funds totaling more than $57 million have helped Vermont renters stay in their homes and helped make landlords whole.
• Federal relief and general fund dollars have enabled the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board to develop 475 new units of rental housing and to bring several projects online that will result in over 1,100 new rental units by 2023.
• Federal dollars allowed 1,300 households to exit homelessness in 2021, with continued work to be appropriated in the months ahead.
This year, the House included $50 million to support more mixed-income units, multi-family rentals and to increase shelter capacity, with priority given to populations who may be displaced from the motel voucher problem or are currently without housing. Between now and the end of the session, we expect to allocate up to $25 million more to rehabilitate 400 existing units that are offline because of code violations, as well as a pilot project for middle-income buyers.
Clean heat
More than one-third of Vermont’s climate pollution comes from fossil fuels used to heat our buildings and water. Dependence on fossil fuels — especially propane and fuel oil — is expensive, with unpredictable price swings for Vermont consumers.
The clean heat standard is a performance standard that obligates companies selling heating fuel in Vermont to lower greenhouse gas emissions over time. It’s like our renewable energy standard, which directs Vermont’s electric utilities to annually increase the amount of renewable energy in their electricity mix.
The clean heat standard requirements could be met flexibly by delivering a range of clean heat alternatives — heat pumps, weatherization, advanced wood heating — that reduce fossil fuel consumption, or by replacing some fossil fuel delivery with biofuels. The standard prioritizes the lowest-cost, highest emissions-reducing options. Consumers would continue to have a choice on their heating options, with more incentives to choose cleaner options.
Vermont’s Global Warming Solutions Act requires a 40 percent reduction in emissions by the end of the decade. The clean heat standard puts Vermont on a predictable, sustainable pathway to achieve those reduction goals. It’s the most significant emissions reduction policy recommended by Vermont’s Climate Council in the climate action plan.
Reapportionment
Every 10 years, after the U.S. census is taken, Vermont must adjust legislative districts to accurately reflect changes in population. Vermont’s Constitution spells out the criteria for reapportionment: Districts must maintain equality of representation, have one or two representatives and make sense geographically.
This year, the complex and lengthy process was delayed by months because the census was unable to deliver population numbers on time. The census reported that Vermont’s population grew a little, with population declining in some areas — southern and northeastern Vermont — and increasing in others, primarily Chittenden County.
The census guided the independent Legislative Apportionment Board’s work in providing recommendations for redistricting. Based on these recommendations and those of local boards of civil authority, the House Committee on Government Operations has been preparing a final redistricting plan to present to the full House. District boundaries should be finalized sometime in April.
Rep. Jessica Brumsted, Chittenden 5-2, represents voters in St. George and Shelburne. She is a Democrat. Rep. Kathryn Webb, also a Democrat, represents the Chittenden 5-1 district in Shelburne. Reach them at kwebb@leg.state.vt.us or jbrumsted@leg.state.vt.us.
