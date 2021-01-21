As the world watched the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the Vermont Legislature peacefully reconvened and began its work.
Within days, the governor and the tri-partisan general assembly had publicly condemned the storming as an attack on democracy noting Pres. Donald Trump’s culpability.
As the world watched the impeachment of the president in the U.S. House in our second week, the state’s Legislature came together to pass a bill to address the challenges of in-person meeting and voting while in a state of emergency.
By the time this column is in print, we will have inaugurated a new president. We will also have a better assessment of federal funds flowing to the state related to COVID recovery, currently estimated between $1.4 and $2.5 billion.
In the waning days of 2020, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act; an omnibus spending bill with an additional $900 billion stimulus provision to address conditions brought by the global pandemic.
Fiscal experts are currently reviewing the legal spending conditions and these conditions are likely to change with a new president and congress. Bearing in mind that much is subject to change, here is what we know about the second round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security funds, known as CARES-2, and what it could mean to Vermont.
As of Jan. 15, $200 million is anticipated for rental assistance; $127 million for elementary and secondary schools; $34 million for higher education; $8 million for vaccine funding; and $36 million for testing, tracing and mitigation.
Vermont is expected to receive $9.5 million in substance abuse and mental health while $15.4 million should help children, families and congregate meals programs.
Other areas under review indicate a possible $82 million for transportation issues, likely to also include funds for broadband.
Vermonters are also expected to receive nearly $500 million in unemployment benefits and a $307 million in direct payments for residents who meet certain income qualifications. Current documents make $903,000 available to help cover funeral costs for deaths caused by COVID-19. These figures will continue to be updated on the website of the joint fiscal office at ljfo.vermont.gov.
Rep. Jessica Brumsted and I currently work remotely, spending entire days from early mornings often into the evenings in meetings from home through Zoom, Microsoft Teams and other platforms.
Over the years, your local representatives have typically held in-person office hours for residents at local coffee shops or the Pierson Library. These were often lively and informative.
While we pursue a virtual option, please do remember that you can contact us by email which we both check frequently: kwebb@leg.state.vt.us and jbrumsted@leg.state.vt.us.
We are doing our best to respond to questions, concerns and issues brought to us by those we represent and are introducing bills on your behalf. This year is like no other and it is quite likely that issues that would typically be brought forward quickly, will have to wait while we address the more immediate concerns of COVID-recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.