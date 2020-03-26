Your Shelburne legislators want you to know that we are taking the COVID-19 situation very seriously and are continuing our work while at home. We are in regular communication with legislative leaders, the Administration, each other, and you, our constituents.
We recognize how stressful this time is, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out with feedback about Vermont’s statewide response. If you want to get in touch, you can always reach us at jbrumsted@leg.state.vt.us and kwebb@leg.state.vt.us.
We are in touch with local leaders, business owners and school officials as our community has adjusted to actions to slow the spread of COVID-19. Information is moving quickly during this time. Daily updates are available regarding health healthvermont.gov commerce and community development accd.vermont.gov children and families: dcf.vermont.gov/COVID-19 and education: education.vermont.gov.
As you know, on March 13, the House and Senate temporarily suspended in-person meetings. Systems have now been established for remote work. While we are not in Montpelier, we have continued our work together to advance a package of bills to put us on a strong footing as we meet the public health and economic challenges of this crisis. State and local government are working to protect the vulnerable, limit the spread of the infection, and maintain public health and safety.
This week, the Legislature begins experimenting more broadly with how we can function as co-equal branches of government, meet the need for broad participation and the COVID-19 directive not to congregate. Remote House committees will be staggered over the week in order to use the IT staff more efficiently and effectively. Legislative activity and meetings can be found here: legislature.vermont.gov .
The Ways and Means Committee will hear from the Joint Fiscal Office regarding revenue impacts and the Tax Department on issues that may need legislative action. Five areas of revenue-related work are underway: 1) Changes in federal and state tax filing deadlines; 2) Revenue impacts to the three main funds: General Fund, Transportation Fund and Education Fund; 3) Changes in forecasted revenues and impact on budget planning for FY 21; 4) Impacts of federal actions and 5) Fiscal impacts from executive and legislative action. Information is changing daily and we will report as information comes forward. While we usually can predict revenues in April for the fiscal year starting in July, those usual tools are no longer reliable.
The Government Operations will look at possible temporary changes to open meeting laws to allow boards and public bodies to hold virtual meetings while maintaining public access. They will also consider temporary changes to election laws that require obtaining signatures in order to be place on a ballot as well as a consideration to provide universal mail-in balloting.
The community spread of COVID 19 that we’re seeing now puts us at a tipping point to reduce or amplify infection. The health of our state and the success of our health care system in treating this pandemic is now up to us. Please model good behavior by staying home except for absolutely necessary outings, and practice thorough and frequent hand washing. Collectively, we have the power to slow the spread and flatten the curve.
Together we will get through this. During this time, we as your legislators, are accessible. There are many ways to find and access services or get questions answered, however, if you have a need for service or a question you can’t find help for, please do not hesitate to reach out to either of us.
Stay healthy and be well!