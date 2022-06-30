When I first ran for a seat in the House of Representatives, I brought my focus to my concerns about child care in the state to my campaign.
Since that time, I am proud to have been able to continue to work successfully on incremental improvement to the wide-ranging issue of child care. This week, I will summarize some of those successes.
Vermonters pay among the highest amount of their income on child care in the entire country. Parents of toddlers in our state spend 25.3 percent of their annual income on child care. On average, that is one quarter of every paycheck, and even for those who can afford it, finding quality child care is tough.
We need to bring more than 8,000 new spots online to meet the demand. Over the past few years, we in the Legislature have accomplished a great deal.
• The Child Care Financial Assistance Program helps more families by expanding its eligibility requirements from 300 to 350 percent of the federal poverty level.
• All families below 150 percent of the poverty level pay nothing in co-pays.
• Individual co-pays will transition to one per family co-pay, rather than one per child.
• Information technology is being updated to make it possible to pay benefits to child care centers based on enrollment and not on attendance. A report on this model is due to the Legislature in July.
• Early childhood educators now have access to a loan repayment program that we funded at $700,000.
• Early childhood educators now have access to a scholarship program funded at $1.8 million.
• A marketing analysis is in progress with a report due in December. It will look at ways to ensure families do not pay more than 10 percent of their income for child care, and explore the possibility of compensating early childhood educators at the level of colleagues with similar credentials who teach in K-3 programs.
During COVID-19 the Legislature funded:
• $27 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for child care stabilization.
• $6 million for retention bonuses in the General Fund Budget Adjustment Act.
• Another $1 million in retention bonuses in the fiscal year 2023 budget.
• $800,000 for capacity grants to create more spots for children in child care centers with a focus on children in the age group 0 to 3.
• $500,000 for children’s integrated services that provide early intervention, family support and prevention services.
This coming year there is work to be done on how we continue to make quality child care available and affordable for all Vermont families. The systems analysis and finance studies we have commissioned will be available for review in the coming months and I believe this information will help us make informed decisions about important next steps, especially for the early childhood educator.
Working together with early educators, families and the business community — without putting stress on the economic well-being of the state — I believe we can make a difference for families and employers going forward.
I cannot talk about child care and children without talking about the extremely basic need for the safety of all children. Recent incidents of gun violence throughout our country bring us daily reminders of just how vulnerable our children are. These reports are heart-wrenching, beyond comprehension and we must face this issue in our communities.
It is essential, as we discuss gun safety throughout the state and within the halls of the Statehouse, that we listen to each other across party lines, that we remember that the discussions are about the safety of children and the safety of the people we entrust them to. We must seek solutions that are meaningful and fair-minded, and we must do that now.
Vermonters should know in the past several years the Legislature has passed several bills that address issues of gun safety with an aim to reduce gun violence. Among them: prohibiting violent felons from owning firearms; allowing law enforcement, after proving in court that a person presents an extreme risk to oneself or another, to obtain an extreme risk protection order that requires a person to relinquish dangerous weapons — often referred to as the red flag law; allowing law enforcement to temporarily remove firearms from the scene of a domestic violence incident; expanding the requirement for background checks to include private sales; placing restrictions on the sale of firearms to those under age 21; and banning the sale and possession of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
We certainly are not perfect in Vermont; there is more work to be done. Come January, I am committed to working with my colleagues on legislation that addresses gun safety, because everyone in our communities should feel safe in our schools and public places as well as our homes and neighborhoods.
Addressing gun safety issues is critical to the physical and emotional well-being and safety of all Vermonters.
Jessica Brumsted, a Democrat, represents Shelburne and St. George in the Legislature.
