I have heard from many friends and neighbors about their support, concern and confusion regarding S.5, the Affordable Heat Act. A few weeks ago, the Vermont Senate passed this legislation and sent it to the House Committee on Environment and Energy for further testimony and debate. After talking with my colleagues on this committee, I thought it might be useful to share what I learned in today’s column.
According to a report last month from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, “deep, rapid, and sustained reductions” in fossil fuel emissions are needed this decade to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Vermont has set a goal of 75 percent renewable energy consumption by 2032, with 10 percent of that sourced locally. Vermont is not on track to meet this goal.
In 2020 Vermont established a climate council charged with creating a comprehensive, equitable plan to lower greenhouse gas emissions as part of the Global Warming Solutions Act. One of the most urgent and compelling reasons for this work was to help Vermonters adapt their lives, communities and businesses to the accelerating effects of climate change.
With Vermont’s citizens and small businesses facing a global fossil fuel economy, the climate council has recommended adoption of the clean heat standard, which is the most impactful action proposed in the Climate Action Plan. The intent is to transition Vermont to a cleaner, more predictable, more affordable energy future. The standard requires fossil fuel sellers to reduce emissions created by the fuels they sell.
A clean heat standard is not a new concept. It’s modeled after policies working to reduce transportation emissions in California, Oregon, Washington and western Canada. Colorado passed a clean heat standard law last year and other northeastern states are considering efforts similar to S.5. Vermont’s own renewable energy standard similarly requires electric utilities to annually increase the amount of renewable energy in their portfolios.
If S.5 passes, the Vermont Public Utilities Commission will be required to undertake a two-year public process, engaging with fuel dealers, manufacturers, public advocates and citizens in a manner that seeks to ensure those Vermonters and small business owners most likely to be affected are not only part of the process, but influencing the makeup of the standard along the way.
During testimony in the House environment and energy committee, the region’s largest wholesale oil companies were asked what strategic investments they are planning for the next decade. These companies planned investments in solar and wind. Other fuel sellers are augmenting their businesses with investments in selling, installing and maintaining heat pumps and weatherizing homes.
Our smallest fossil fuel dealers, and the Vermonters reliant on them to heat their homes, are in danger of being left behind in this increasingly volatile and evolving global energy market. Inaction threatens to hurt small fossil fuel dealers and their most vulnerable customers.
Passage of the clean heat standard adds predictability and time to a transition that is already underway. The detail and complexity of S.5 requires careful study. This bill sets forth a process for fossil fuel providers to gain credits to offset the impacts of their fuel costs.
Once the study is complete, the Legislature would examine its results and make decisions whether to move forward on any sort of clean heat standard, including the ability for Vermont to meet its electric needs, what kind of backup plans would be necessary, plus much more before legislative enactment of a bill authorizing the utility commission to adopt any sort of final rules.
The objective of the clean heat standard, as well as other provisions of Vermont’s Climate Action Plan, is to ensure Vermont meets its emissions reduction targets and ensure Vermont businesses and Vermonters are adapting at a pace that leaves no one behind.
Remember, I am available along with Rep. Kate Lalley, and senators Thomas Chittenden and Ginny Lyons on the fourth Monday of every month from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Shelburne Pierson Library community room to listen to your concerns, answer questions and strategize together on important legislative work.
Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale just had a beautiful little girl, so she will not be with us in April. This month the fourth Monday falls on April 24. You can also always find more information on the legislative webpage at legislature.vermont.gov, or reach out to me at jbrumsted@leg.state.vt.us.
Rep. Jessica Brumsted, a Democrat, represents voters in St. George and Shelburne in the Chittenden 5-2 district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.