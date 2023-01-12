My first week of the new legislative session was exhilarating and busy. Entering the Statehouse on the first day back, the anticipatory buzz in the building was palpable. Seasoned legislators greeted each other and moved about with tremendous sense of purpose.
New members stood around wide-eyed, awestruck and wondering what to do next, as guests arriving to witness the swearing looked for seats. Somehow, everything fell perfectly into place as all the newly elected representatives, 100 returning and 50 new members, were seated.
The Vermont House of Representatives convened a new biennium and its very first order of business was to nominate Jill Krowinski of Burlington as the new Speaker of the House. She was swiftly elected with strong and inspiring bipartisan support. This was inspiring to me as a new member.
A short time later we adopted House rules for the new biennium and the clerk of the House administered oaths of office. In the afternoon, I received my seat assignment (No. 38). There was air of mystery about this process that reminded me of the sorting hat in Harry Potter.
Committee assignments followed. I was very pleased to be appointed to the House Committee on Transportation, my first choice. Our committee room is No. 43, which is on the third floor.
Gov. Phil Scott’s inaugural address was the main event on day two. It took place in the House chamber, the largest space in the Statehouse and the room under the Golden Dome, in the presence of the full House and Senate, members of the Supreme Court, three former governors and other honored guests. The pomp and ceremony were truly splendid.
The governor’s speech was well-received. Scott identified crosscutting themes of concern, the significant challenges of addressing problems, but also the opportunities that exist to work to common purpose, delivering prosperity and well-being to more Vermonters and in a wider range of places in Vermont.
This week marks the beginning of the real work in committee. I’m looking forward to getting started in my new role and I will have a lot of material to master. The transportation committee’s leadership is bipartisan, and its membership is geographically diverse.
In contrast with other committees of the Legislature, which are “subject matter” or “money” committees, the transportation combines jurisdiction over policy and revenue sources. After K-12 education and health care, transportation is the third largest government expenditure.
For those who are interested or curious, committee meetings are livestreamed. To view the proceedings of the House Committee on Transportation, go to bit.ly/3ZoEuYv.
My Chittenden County south district colleagues and I will be holding regular community meetings the fourth Monday of each month at the Pierson Library in Shelburne. This month, on Jan. 23, our meeting will be 4-5 p.m., in the community room. I look forward to seeing you and hearing about opportunities and challenges in our communities. You can reach me at my legislative email, klalley@leg.state.vt.us.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve you in the House.
Kate Lalley, a Democrat from Shelburne, represents Shelburne and a portion of South Burlington in the Chittenden-6 House district.
