Almost two years ago, as I started the official process to become an exchange student, which included filling out so many different forms and papers that I thought it would never end, I could not believe that my dream since 5th grade was about to become a reality.
That dream turned into my reality on Aug. 18, 2020, and I remember it as if it was yesterday: the sleepless night, the long ride to the airport and the sad moment when I had to say goodbye to my parents and friends, and most important, Sept. 8, my first day as a Redhawk at Champlain Valley Union High School!
When I first got here I realized for the first time how different and unique the American school system was compared to the Italian one. What surprised me the most was not just how the system worked differently, but how American students lived and felt about school life. Of course, because of COVID-19, I haven’t gotten the full experience, but I can still say that I have received at least a small glimpse of the life of a U.S high school student.
If I had to list a few differences, the top one would probably be that high school plays a huge role in the life of an American teenager; students spend a good portion of their days at school, and at first I was quite surprised, and sort of terrified by that.
Normally when people ask me what school is like in Italy, I always say that it is quite boring, because after my last class, which usually ends around lunchtime, I go home and live my own life separately from the school. But school is basically my second home.
There are so many activities that kids can do in their spare time, and these activities enable them to bond with other students and have fun within the school environment, like clubs and sports, things that Italian schools do not offer. Playing three sports this year really helped me to connect with other kids, and helped me to see them not just as classmates, but as friends as well.
It also allowed me to feel more like a part of the school community, a feeling I have never felt before.
Speaking of the feeling of belonging to a community, an incredible and amazing feature of the American high school is the way school spirit brings everyone together. This spirit to me is represented by home games, when kids go watch their friends and support them with funny cheers, or when students participate at events organized by the school.
For example, this year I attended the penguin plunge. Seeing all of the kids, including me, participate together to raise money for a good cause made me love my American school even more. It taught me what being part of a community means.
Another major difference is the relationship between teachers and students, which I think is pretty awesome and positive. It may sound odd and ironic, but in my home country I am used to being so scared of my teachers that sometimes I don’t even look them in the eyes for fear of being suspended. But here, I could totally ask them how their cat is doing and actually have a conversation about it. American teachers don’t care just about how you are doing academically, but they care about you as a human being and they always have this positive and encouraging attitude.
That will never stop surprising me.
I will never forget how nervous I was before my AP biology final exam, and how my teacher gave me an encouraging hug and told me that I would do great.
In two months I will be back home. When I see my teachers again I hope I will be able to give them a hug like Ms. Gorman did to me, or that I will ask them how their cat is doing.
Maddie Mfochive is an Italian exchange student at Champlain Valley High School this year.
