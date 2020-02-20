This year I have joined a group of House members in the Tourism Caucus, a caucus revitalized from years ago. This is a group of members who have agreed to advocate for the tourism industry in Vermont. We recognize that tourism is extremely important to our economy – the second largest industry sector by revenue, behind only manufacturing – and it is an effective way to bring potential residents and entrepreneurs to Vermont.
The governor has requested $500,000 in his budget for increased Tourism and destination marketing to complement the $3.6 million currently being spent, and along with $250,000 spent to promote outdoor recreation. They are closely related, and the funds would be managed by the Department of Travel and Tourism. Investing in tourism not only generates tax revenues and creates jobs, it unlocks economic activity in rural communities.
Tax revenue generated from tourism equates to a savings of over $1,450 for every Vermont household and the impacts reach across the state. Investments made in tourism benefit all Vermonters by bringing in more revenue – and even new taxpayers -- to make Vermont more affordable for all.
Tourism in Vermont supports statewide and local organizations, restaurants, and independent retailers who also benefit from the activity and spending by tourists to help them stay in business and reinforce Vermont’s brand.
According to U.S. Travel Association, Vermont ranks fifth out of six New England states for visitor spending growth over the last five years.
Sadly, Vermont has decreased its investment in tourism promotion by 6% over the last five years.
Marketing is most successful with repetition of message, reaching potential visitors at multiple touchpoints. With additional dollars we can keep Vermont visible and inviting and bring increased economic activity to all parts of the state. This $500,000 will allow the state to reach more potential visitors by increasing our geographic target areas and extending the length of our seasonal campaigns.
Commissioner Heather Pelham, Department of Travel and Tourism, met with the Tourism Caucus last week to explain how the department is currently marketing the state. She provided an overview of various efforts in public relations, print advertising, and focused on the expanded use of digital marketing. Here are some statistics from the department for 2018:
• 13.5 million visitors to Vermont
• $2.9 billion in annual spending by visitors
• 32,484 Vermonters employed in tourism
While it is difficult to precisely measure the impact of tourism marketing expenditures, many of the marketing activities conducted by the state are measurable, particularly in social media where the number of impressions, website visits, duration of visits, and clicks are tracked very closely. It is not possible to attach dollars spent to those activities, but it is possible to see the reach and interest generated because of them.
There is a limit to what the state can spend on tourism marketing because of many competing priorities. I’ll be joining the Tourism Caucus in support of this moderate increase in spending, because the department can track the effectiveness of the campaigns and report on the results.
If you have any thoughts on the state’s role in tourism marketing and the tourism economy, please email me at jbrumsted@leg.state.vt.gov. Hope you can join me and some of our Chittenden County senators at the Town Meeting dinner on March 2 at the Shelburne Community School at 5:30 p.m, or Saturday, March 21 from 9 – 10 a.m. at the Shelburne Pierson Library for a discussion of any issues important to you.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve!