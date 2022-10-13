Are you interested in saving money, improving comfort and being part of a community-wide effort to combat climate change? Fall is a great time to focus on tightening up your home to reduce emissions and save money on heating.
Greenhouse gas emissions contribute to climate change by absorbing infrared radiation in the atmosphere and trapping heat near the earth’s surface. According to South Burlington’s Climate Action Plan, approximately 34 percent of South Burlington’s greenhouse gas emissions come from heating buildings. Emissions reduction strategies include weatherizing buildings and switching away from fossil fuels to efficient heating via electric heat pump systems.
A professional, comprehensive home weatherization project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from heating with fossil fuels, save you money on heating bills and improve the comfort of your home. Since 2019, 183 homes in South Burlington have received weatherization upgrades from Vermont Gas Systems, Efficiency Vermont’s Efficiency Excellence Network contractors, Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity’s income-eligible weatherization program or the Burlington airport area noise mitigation program.
Besides working with a contractor there are many weatherization upgrades that you can do yourself with the right resources and materials.
If your home is losing heat, here are some common symptoms:
• Drafts: If cool air leaks in while your heat is on, you can be sure that energy and money is being wasted.
• Mold: Lack of insulation can cause moisture to rise and get trapped in the attic, where it condenses and causes dampness, mold and rot.
• Snow melt: Snow melting in some areas of your roof and not others can indicate that your attic is not properly sealed and insulated.
• Icicles often indicate that heat is escaping through your roof.
Button Up Vermont’s annual campaign can help you get started with addressing these issues and improving energy efficiency. From tips on air sealing and insulation, to weighing the benefits of upgrades like energy efficient heat pumps or working with a contractor or Vermont Gas Systems on an energy audit, attending an event can provide you with resources, guidance and motivation to tackle energy upgrades and help your home stay comfortable all season long.
South Burlington’s Energy Committee has teamed up with Button Up Vermont to hold three weatherization events this fall. Come ask questions, learn about rebates and incentives and pick up a free energy-savings kit.
The events will be held:
• Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.-noon, Ace Hardware, 1961 Williston Road.
• Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-noon, Ace Hardware, 1961 Williston Road.
• Saturday, Nov. 5, 11-3 p.m., Lowes, 189 Hannaford Drive.
Please note that printed weatherization resources will be available at South Burlington City Hall through Nov. 15. Kids’ activity books will be in the South Burlington Children’s Library.
For online weatherization events, go to buttonupvermont.org/events. “Financing your project” will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19, 3 p.m.; “Weatherization wins,” Oct. 19, 3 p.m.; and “Using heat pumps for your whole home,” Wednesday, Oct. 26, noon.
Resources
Learn more at:
Ann Janda is senior energy project manager at the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission. She works on municipal projects related to climate change, including coordination of Efficiency Vermont’s Button Up Campaign in Chittenden County. Reach her at ajanda@ccrpcvt.org.
Clean & Green is a regular feature, initiated and managed by the South Burlington Energy Committee, and will feature a variety of perspectives from members of city committees and commissions, city staff and outside organizations on environmental issues facing the city.
