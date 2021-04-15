As a female small business owner of a Vermont handcrafted creative business, every day is unpredictable, but 2020 gave “unpredictable” a new meaning. The year started out better than I could have imagined: I moved my home-based jewelry business to its first public location close to home in Charlotte to cater towards my local customers and was thrilled to see how it would unfold.
For the past five years my pieces have been sold either online on our website or through our wonderful retail partners in their physical independent boutiques. Although we had hosted various pop-ups and trunk shows, I was never able to “really” know my local customer and form a true relationship. Our new little shop seemed like the step in the right direction.
Our first two months as a brick-and-mortar shop were incredible, I met so many people who have followed and invested in my journey over the years and gained quite a few new ones. Sales were up but most importantly, I finally felt that Elli Parr had a home. In what seemed like overnight, the world came crashing down and we went on lockdown due to a global pandemic known as the coronavirus. I locked the door on my shop and went home.
My two young kiddos had to leave school, my husband wasn’t able to work and to top it off, I found out I was pregnant. Like they say, when it rains, it pours.
The world around us was quickly changing. Although it was terrifying, I tried to stay calm and keep positive. I couldn’t change what was happening and I couldn’t let it consume me. As a mother and business owner, you have to protect the ones you love and serve. If I wanted my business to survive, I had to pivot and press the reset button.
I refused to let COVID crush Elli Parr and my dream. I mean, It took over six years to build this business. But how? How can I continue to reach my customers fully remote? How can I continue to serve my retailers when their shops are closed? What should I do about my new store? How can I possibly stay afloat?
If you think about it, It was rather simple. Everyone is home and, on their computers and phones so that’s literally the only way to stay connected with your customer. So, instead of focusing on what I couldn’t control, I focused on what I could. I engaged with my customers more on social media than I ever did before. I started sending email newsletters again. I did virtual events and virtual styling. I helped my customers with hand-picked items for curated gift boxes and offered free gift wrapping and hand-written notes. I offered curbside pickup and free delivery. My customers responded in such a supportive way and Elli Parr thrived.
I realized how incredibly fortunate I was to have a customer base who supported our small business through such trying times. Like myself, people were looking out for the small businesses that truly are the backbone of our country. The months went on and although business never went back to normal, we adapted to the “new normal.”
Fast forward to almost a year later, a lot has changed. I delivered my son in January; my girls are back at school and my husband’s work is busier than ever. I am also two weeks away from opening a new space in Shelburne that is unlike anything before. A multi room shop that will safely serve as a jewelry production space, design office, showroom and retail store. I am hopeful that soon we can host intimate events for us customers and our community. Bring people together in a creative and uplifting space. Show customers the full design process and help create custom pieces that are meaningful and unique. A place to shop with friends and not only explore all our own jewelry creations, but also find a curated selection of accessories and beauty products from other small businesses. A true experience.
On Friday, April 16, the new Elli Parr Boutique will open its doors in Shelburne Village with positive vibes and beautiful jewels.
Sara Nelson is the owner and founder of Elli Parr Jewelry and Elli Parr Boutique.
