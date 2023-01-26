Week three was busy at the Statehouse. Work began on the budget adjustment, a true-ing up of all state programs’ revenues and expenditures half-way through the existing fiscal year. An update of the open meeting law passed both the House and Senate and was sent to the governor for his signature. The much-anticipated child care financial study was released, and Gov. Phil Scott presented his budget during a joint session of the General Assembly, all amid the mix of debate in legislative committees throughout the building.
Scott opened his speech before the joint assembly with an emphasis on the opportunity to capitalize on remaining federal funds to fuel economic development. He described this year’s budget as his most significant and complex budget yet, detailing myriad opportunities for investments in several key areas, including regional support, housing, higher education, child care and workforce training.
On housing, the governor acknowledged the need for investments to expand beyond housing insecurity to help Vermonters achieve permanent housing, including options for middle-income workers. He also proposed significant investments in the development of rental housing and for municipal planning measures. Workforce training and investments in higher education also topped the list of the governor’s budget priorities, with millions allotted to vocational programming and the Vermont State Colleges System to grow Vermont’s workforce.
As a member of the House Committee on Human Services for the past four years, I was honored to be named vice chairwoman working alongside chair Theresa Wood from Waterbury. In addition to diving deep into the Budget Adjustment Act, our committee heard from various community organizations, made an on-site visit to a community provider of substance abuse recovery services, and spent time understanding the early care and education financing study released by the Rand Institute.
The Rand report discusses the various models to provide high-quality early childhood education to Vermont’s families, their associated costs, and revenue options. The estimated costs range from $179 to $279 million to provide affordable access to quality child care while paying early educators a fair wage comparable to a primary schoolteacher in the public school system.
This study indicates that Vermont can expect up to 3,000 new people entering the labor market, anticipates $59 to $218 million more in gross state product, and $1.5 to $18 million in additional state and local tax revenue. It is important to note that the study does not account for the benefits to children, families and society from these investments.
This is a study that looks at what it would cost for Vermont to fully support a high quality child care system that supports early educators, young children and families. It also imagines several paths to funding Vermont’s child care system. This important study will assist the House Committee on Human Services in its work to propose legislation that provides a pathway forward for quality accessible child care that is affordable for Vermont’s families.
This year, I will be available along with Rep. Kate Lalley and senators Tom Chittenden, Ginny Lyons and Kesha Ram Hinsdale on the fourth Monday of every month from 4-5:30 p.m. in the community room of Shelburne’s Pierson Library to listen to your concerns, answer questions and strategize together on important legislative work.
As well, you can always find more information at legislature.vermont.gov and you can always reach out to me at jbrumsted@leg.state.vt.us.
Thank you for your trust in me. It is an honor to serve as your state representative.
Rep. Jessica Brumsted, a Democrat, represents voters in St. George and Shelburne in the Chittenden 5-2 district. Material for this column was provided through the Vermont House Democratic Caucus.
