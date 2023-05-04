We are in the last part of the 2023 legislative session, and work on key priorities continues across the House and in collaboration with the Senate, as both bodies debate bills prior to an anticipated adjournment on or about May 12.
Balanced budget
The fiscal year 2024 budget covers state government and its community partner organizations from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. The Legislature and the governor always pass a balanced budget, even though Vermont does not have a statutory requirement to do so. The budget reflects revenue growth due to federal pandemic stimulus and recovery dollars.
In the House the challenge has been making strategic use of one-time funds to meet state priorities. Those priorities include provide a state match to leverage federal funds to support improvements in infrastructure, and other targeted statewide priorities that will deliver long-term dividends for Vermonters, including investments in housing, workforce training and expanding access to child care. Several major tasks lie ahead: aligning the Senate and House versions of the budget to send to Gov. Phil Scott, and voting on S.56, the child care bill and S.100, the housing bill.
Child care, early childhood education
Vermonters pay more of their income for child care than any other state. Even if someone can afford it, finding child care is tough, particularly for children under 2. The lack of affordable, high-quality early childhood education profoundly impacts Vermont and its economy. Increasing investment in this core area will develop our existing but underutilized workforce capacity, a key reason many employers now support expanding child care investment.
Housing
S.100 — An act relating to housing opportunities made for everyone — has two distinct sections: housing and land use. The House Committee on General and Housing’s amended version of S.100 wraps in H.184, a bill that exempts owners of most rental housing units from the insurance provisions of the renovation, repair, painting and maintenance licensing requirements. On Monday, the environment and energy committee reported its amended bill, which focuses on land use aspects of building housing, especially affordable types.
Other bills
• Protecting health care providers and patients — With the passage of Proposition 5 last November, Vermonters overwhelmingly voted to enshrine reproductive liberty as a constitutional right. Two shield bills (H.89 and S.37) reinforce the Legislature’s ongoing efforts to protect safe access and standard of care for reproductive and gender affirming care for Vermonters at a time when these essential and personal health care choices are under attack in many states.
• VT Saves — VT Saves is a new Roth IRA savings program that will make it easier for Vermonters to save for retirement wherever they work. In Vermont many small businesses of fewer than 20 employees are not able to offer retirement benefits. (At businesses that do offer a retirement plan over 70 percent of employees participate).
S.135 creates VT Saves to assist employees at risk of being left behind, by automatically enrolling them into a Roth IRA to be administered by the state treasurer. This would come at no cost to businesses and the savings plan will be portable for the employee. The House version of S.135 will be reported out of committee shortly.
• Investments in transportation — Vermont will receive $1.6 billion over five years through the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act. These funds provide Vermont the opportunity to make transformational investments in transportation infrastructure and to address climate change.
Over 40 percent of Vermont’s carbon emissions come from the transportation sector. This year’s transportation bill will continue to help Vermonters transition to more fuel-efficient vehicles, including all electric vehicles.
It also provides additional investments in public transportation and infrastructure that supports more walking, biking and public transit options throughout the state. Purchase incentives that are income sensitive will provide $21 million over five years for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. This will ensure all Vermonters can participate and purchase both new or used low- or zero-emission vehicles. Additionally, the T-Bill will expand EV charging infrastructure ensuring everyone, including those who rent or live in multi-family units, will have access to charging infrastructure.
• S.5, affordable heat — The transition to a clean energy economy is happening. In the transportation sector rebates for electric vehicles and bikes create a level playing field by reducing costs for middle- and low-income Vermonters. Car dealerships today are just as happy to sell you an electric vehicle as a combustion one. And if you buy a gas car, it will be more efficient than ever.
A similar transition is underway in thermal sector with many new clean technologies available. However, market forces in this sector continue to mostly benefit those with means who can reap benefits of investments that pay over years and as less volatile and lower energy costs. Those with fewer resources are less able to upgrade their homes, putting them at a disadvantage.
S.5 addresses this problem of how everyone who wants to can get access to affordable clean heat. The House took testimony on the demand for this and the barriers for businesses, including landlords, and individuals with lower income. Everyone agrees setting up a marketplace that leaves no one behind will be a complex process and getting it right requires time and resources. S.5 authorizes a study to figure out how to create such a marketplace. The study will present findings and recommendations to the Legislature and then if the it agrees, it will need to prepare and vote on a bill.
There will be several pathways. You can still heat with oil and gas as your primary source. However, more Vermonters will be able to afford greener energy options than can now. The marketplace will support businesses too, giving them financial incentives to promote green technologies that can create new business opportunities.
Along with Rep. Jessica Brumsted and senators Tom Chittenden, Ginny Lyons and Kesha Ram Hinsdale, we meet the fourth Monday of every month from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Shelburne Pierson Library in the community room. I also encourage you to reach out anytime with ideas, questions, and concerns to me at klalley@leg.state.vt.us.
Kate Lalley, a Democrat, represents Shelburne in the Chittenden-6 House district.
