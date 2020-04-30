As your State Representatives, we are hearing that there continue to be challenges accessing Vermont unemployment insurance. There are also issues accessing benefits for those who are self-employed or are independent contractors through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.
Too many Vermonters face economic uncertainty waiting for these benefits.
We recognize that the backlog at the Vermont Department of Labor is unacceptable. The Vermont House has launched a tool where we can collect constituent issues. Using that tool, we will flag those concerns in an effort to provide for a speedier resolution by the Vermont Department of Labor.
We want to help and here is how:
Please email us at either kwebb@leg.state.vt.us or jbrumsted@leg.state,vt.us to provide us with the necessary information. We will work to sort out who represents whom. As a reminder, do not post sensitive information here or anywhere public. Please only provide it directly to one of us through these official channels.
Below is the information you will need to provide when you contact me:
• Full Name
• Phone number
• Last 4 of SSN
• Email address
• Have you received a UI/PUA or stimulus check yet?
• When did you apply for UI?
• What issue are you experiencing:
If regular unemployment insurance (UI):
• Haven’t received a benefit yet
• Didn’t receive the $1200 check
• Need PIN reset
• SSN error
• Eligibility
• Believe you were wrongly denied
If Pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA):
• Can’t access the system to finish the application
• Made an error, need to update application
• Haven’t received a benefit yet
• SSN error
• Believe you were wrongly denied
We will do our best to help expedite things.