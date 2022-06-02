Well, we are almost finished with another school year, and I realize that it’s been a very long time since I last wrote about Shelburne Community School. One of the reasons for my long hiatus is that I have been experiencing the staff, not as a parent, but as a staff member.
I know! I am now part of the incredible staff I have so loved over the years as my two kids have navigated the school system. They now welcome me as one of them. And where do I find myself within the school these days? With the most unsung heroes of any school district, the cafeteria workers.
That’s right. I’m the lunch lady. And I take that title very seriously.
When many of us — myself included — heard the term “lunch lady,” our minds instantly filled with images of Chris Farley in drag, sporting yellow rubber gloves, a fake mole and hair net, dancing with a huge version of a sloppy joe. On my first day of work, I was surprised to find out that although hair nets were worn, the rest of this vision of cafeteria workers was nowhere to be seen.
These ladies, because right now we don’t have any men putting milk cartons in the milk cooler, wake up every morning and think about one thing — our kids.
I’ve heard things like “make sure that the cheese is all the way to the end of that pizza because the kids don’t like a lot of crust” or “try this, do you think the kids will like it?” There are many kids in the school with allergies or religious backgrounds that prohibit them from eating the day’s main meal, so Becky Mashak and her crew go out of their way every day to make sure that each child is fed.
There are language barriers too, but the school and cafeteria staff make signs and take the time to bring students into the cafeteria when it’s quiet to help them understand the process. Hundreds of children come through the cafeteria every day, and it can be loud and chaotic, with ketchup fights, screaming and rudeness. But every day I watch Lin Isham and Jennifer Goodspeed reinforce manners during the craziness of the day and Jan Springer-Kauppila help nervous kindergarteners smile as they enter the sandwich line.
The hours are busy behind the counter and in front of it. From 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., there is very little time to sit or even go to the bathroom. I watch as huge hot pans are hauled in and out of gigantic industrial ovens and dishes are scrubbed and stacked. Every member of the staff has “war wounds” from being burned or scalded. Then there are teachers’ lunches to prepare, where once again the staff goes above and beyond to make sure each lunch is restaurant quality and adheres to each teacher’s dietary needs.
During my months working in the cafeteria, I have felt a bit like a spy, getting to see the inside world of the cafeteria worker. I am perpetually blown away by the number of children’s names they each have memorized, how calm they can stay when things reach fever pitch in the lunchroom, how they look at the whole child that comes through the line and not just the thick lunch tray in front of them. There is so much more to this job than putting mystery meat on a plate, as the staff in the cafeteria at Shelburne Community School — just like all cafeteria workers across the district — prove every single day.
I am proud to be a member of this wonderful team and hope that I can impart as much to the students as Becky and her team have for so many years. So, when you send your child to school next year with an order for hot lunch, just know they are getting a lot more with that lunch than just what’s on the plate.
Meredith Gordon is a comedian, performer and mom who lives in Shelburne.
