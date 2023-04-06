When the session opened three months ago, we knew there was no more important task in front of us than making sure the hundreds of millions of dollars in federal relief dollars and state surplus funds were spent in a sustainable, disciplined way that made sure Vermonters got the most out of these one-time funds, and that in doing so we did not create unfunded liabilities in the future.
In his budget address Gov. Phil Scott laid out a responsible, commonsense plan to use federal dollars and one-time surplus funds to address the needs of Vermonters. The governor’s budget funded critical issues like expanding child care, tax relief for low- and middle-income families, creating permanent housing for the homeless and building education and workforce expansion programs.
His budget proposal also targeted communities that need our help the most, to improve infrastructure, fix roads and bridges, sewer and water infrastructure and brownfield cleanup.
Most importantly, it did all of this without raising new taxes and fees on hard working Vermonters.
Unfortunately, the budget that the majority will bring to the floor is a drastic departure from the responsible path laid out by the administration.
The proposal in front of us raises the general fund base budget by 12 percent over last year while eliminating much of the bipartisan initiatives included in the administration’s proposal.
Under this budget Vermonters would pay more, and in many cases, get less, with more to pay in the future.
This proposal raises Department of Motor Vehicle fees by $22 million, increasing everything from the cost to renew your license, register your car and trailer to snow machine or fishing boat. That is a 20 percent increase, an unprecedented increase that will hit low-income Vermonters the hardest.
What is worse, and is most concerning, is that the Department of Motor Vehicles never asked for this increase.
Fees are supposed to cover the cost to administer programs, not serve as a back-door revenue stream for legislators to use for projects.
This budget uses one-time dollars to pay for massive — and I mean massive — long-term financial obligations at a time when inflation is high, and legislative economists are telling us that revenue is likely to slow in the next few years.
This budget also underfunds the majority’s mandatory paid family leave plan by $74 million over the next two years. That is irresponsible, whether you support the policy or not. Hoping we will find the rest of the money next year and beyond is irresponsible governance.
That program, combined with the Clean Heat Standard and the Legislature’s child care proposal, threatens to add $500 million dollars to the state’s financial burden every year.
Vermonters are already overburdened, and they simply cannot afford this budget.
If we sound concerned, it is because we are concerned. Concerned for those hard-working Vermonters who will bear the brunt of this budget proposal at a time when it is more expensive to just put food on the table.
If we sound alarmed, it is because we are alarmed. Alarmed by the unsustainable path this budget puts us on as we speed toward an unpredictable future.
If we sound disappointed it is because we are disappointed. Disappointed that at a time when we have record surpluses and one-time money, the majority is looking to raise new taxes.
We are calling on Vermonters who want a responsible state budget, who cannot afford to pay more with this budget to get less than what the administration proposed. Contact your legislator, tell them to vote against this irresponsible spending plan and get back to reality.
We can come together and pass something historic that accomplishes many of the things we all want to get done this session, that sets us up for success in the future and helps protect us when — not if — we find ourselves in tough economic times.
That is what the Republicans will continue to fight for, and we ask Vermonters to stand firm with us.
Rep. Casey Toof, R-St. Albans Town, is assistant minority leader in the Vermont House of Representatives.
