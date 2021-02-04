From the lows of the assault on the U.S. Capitol to the highs of the Biden-Harris inauguration, January continued to be the same emotional roller coaster that characterized 2020.
At Vermont’s Statehouse, the House passed the fiscal year 2021 proposed Budget Adjustment Act; began learning about Gov. Phil Scott’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget; and watched the statewide rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The members of the House and Senate introduced more than 350 new bills, and we all began the process of getting to know each other on Zoom only while the public looked on through YouTube.
The Budget Adjustment Act is a true-up of our revenues and expenditures for the current fiscal year that takes us through June 30. It serves as a vehicle for addressing adjustments needed in any budget year.
This year it also addresses changes created by the influx of COVID relief funds and restrictions attached to those dollars. Importantly, the act provides targeted rental assistance, continues the use of relief funds to support safe, stable housing opportunities for Vermont’s households experiencing homelessness; extends the temporary broadband lifeline program, while also authorizing the accelerated broadband connectivity program for broadband projects, and continues the “Everyone Eats” support for farmers and restaurants to continue helping to feed hungry Vermonters.
In addition, the act authorizes “extraordinary relief for the stabilization of long-term care facilities and adult day programs.
On Jan. 26, the governor presented his fiscal year 2022 budget to the Legislature and Vermonters. Scott proposed an additional $210 million dollars in one time investments to support broadband; climate change solutions; increased economic opportunities for many of our small businesses especially those in the area of hospitality and tourism; investments in information technology; expanded outdoor recreation options; and much more. It is a large, complex budget, but both the administration and Legislature will work diligently to help all Vermonters get through this very difficult time.
Vermonters are invited to weigh in on the governor’s proposed fiscal year 2022 state budget on Monday, Feb. 8.
Anyone interested in testifying should sign up in advance of the hearing through the following online form: https://legislature.vermont.gov/links/public-hearing-fy22-budget no later than Friday, Feb. 5. Instructions on how to access and participate in the hearing will be sent once you have signed up for the hearing.
This coming week, I will be introducing two important pieces of legislation. First, a child care bill that addresses access to quality child care.
The pandemic has shone a bright spotlight on how integral high quality, accessible and affordable child care is to the development of our youngest citizens, their families, our employers, and the Vermont economy. Significant COVID relief funds have been targeted to the child care system during this past year to insure that there is a system to return to when we need it. This legislation provides the opportunity to continue this important initiative.
Second, will be the introduction of my civics education bill that I have been working on since I first was elected. I believe American students do not receive enough education regarding the United States Constitution and its application in everyday life. An overall civics education for our citizens is necessary for a thriving democracy.
My bill would ensure all Vermont students show proficiency in civics as a prerequisite to graduation. A student would be required to pass a civics test similar to the one taken by immigrants seeking American citizenship.
As an alternative student could participate as a member of their school board, a town select board, or they could complete a project in the community that shows their knowledge of civics. A basic tenet of our Democracy is that education is the safeguard of America’s system of self-governance. Civics education in the United States was meant to instill a love of democracy; a respect for the separation of powers, for a free press and free religious exercise, and for the rights of political minorities.
Thomas Jefferson said, “I know of no safe depositor of the ultimate powers of society but the people themselves; and if we think them not enlightened enough to exercise their freedom of choice, the remedy is not to take it from them but to inform them through education.”
Rep. Kate Webb and I are doing our best to stay in touch virtually so please always feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions or comments you would like to discuss, at kwebb@leg.state.vt.us and/or jbrumsted@leg.state.vt.us. We both try and check our emails frequently and will do our best to respond to your concerns as quickly as possible.
