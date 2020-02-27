In the year since she moved to Wake Robin, Carol Jean Suitor’s priorities have changed a bit. A nutritionist by trade, the 81-year-old Suitor has volunteered in a number of capacities since her retirement, but these days her passion is her work with the Wake Robin Greens Committee, trying to mitigate the effects of climate change.
Suitor has a Doctor of Science degree in Maternal and Child Health from the Harvard School of Public Health. She spent ten years in Bethesda, Maryland, with the Food and Nutrition Board of the National Academy of Science. In that capacity she worked with a number of national committees.
“I turned their jargon into more readable language,” she said, describing her job duties. She is particularly proud of reports that resulted in improvements to both the WIC and school lunch programs.
Suitor thought she was retiring when she moved to Northfield, but that turned out not to be the case.
Instead, she continued working in her field and helped the committee that wrote American Dietary Guidelines in 1990 and 1995. She also contributed to a World Health Organization project.
Suitor became active in her community, volunteering for the Northfield Youth Center which she helped start and for Drug Free Communities in Northfield.
Outside of her professional life, maintaining the family’s large Victorian house became a bit much, so Suitor and her husband decided to move to a community that was close to good health care and had public transportation opportunities.
They found a place in Winooski, and Suitor immediately sought ways to get involved in her new community. One of her new endeavors was with the Community Justice Center, where she worked on the Restorative Justice Panel.
Suitor thoroughly enjoyed the work but stopped because she wants to minimize her carbon footprint and she said there is no similar panel in Shelburne.
Also in Winooski, Suitor served as a volunteer tutor for the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program, helping new Americans learn English.
She helped individuals and families from Bhutan, Burma, Iraq, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
“I met a lot of people from different cultures and it was really interesting,” she said. “The ones I was able to stay with for some period of time did quite well in learning English. That’s one of the things I miss since Shelburne doesn’t offer a similar opportunity.”
Laurie Stavrand, the Community Partnership Coordinator at the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program, had only good things to say about Suitor’s work with the organization.
“Carol Jean was unique in how much time she devoted to such a wide range of people,” Stavrand said. “She had a unique perspective, skills and devotion.”
Although Suitor no longer volunteers on a regular basis, Stavrand said she still comes to events. “She’s is very present and mindful,” Stavrand said “and if you need something and she can help out, she will.”
Stavrand considers Suitor an inspiration. “She’s had an entire career after retirement which has kept her going both physically and mentally,” she said. “I think she is a great example for seniors.”
At Wake Robin, Suitor has thrown herself into activities dedicated to helping the environment. With the Greens Committee she is working to increase reuse and recycling and to cut the facility’s carbon footprint.
“There are a lot of people doing it,” she said. “I’m not a big player but I’m terribly concerned about climate change so anything we can do to turn things around is important to me.”
Suitor recently joined the board of SCHIP which supports sustainability through re-use and donates its funds to other non-profit organizations.
Wake Robin resident and former State Senator Sally Conrad is happy to have Suitor at the senior living facility.
“She is an amazing contributor to our Wake Robin community in a variety of ways,” Conrad said. “She has been very willing to step up and facilitate our Greens Committee meetings.” Conrad noted that members of the committee have a lot of energy and enthusiasm but in order to accomplish a concrete goal, they sometimes need to be guided back to the subject at hand.
“She is skilled at that,” Conrad said of Suitor, “and very incisive in clarifying questions and issues. She is an excellent leader as well as an excellent committee member.”
On top of everything else, Suitor reads to a fourth grade student at the Shelburne Community School through the Everybody Wins! program. When not volunteering, she takes advantage of the exercise options at Wake Robin like the morning aquatics class. She took part in Moth Storytelling training and started a ukulele group after learning to play that instrument.
Although Suitor continues to care deeply about all the issues she has been involved in throughout her life, her concern for the environment rises to the top.
“That’s the issue that’s most important to me right now,” she said. “I want to protect the environment and our land resources for our children and grandchildren. I’m worried about the future.”