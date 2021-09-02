The board of the Shelburne Food Shelf would like to offer a brief summary of our recent activity.
This summer, the Shelburne Food Shelf expanded its space within town offices, thanks to the generosity of the Shelburne Recreation Department and town management. Renovation costs for the larger space were covered by a grant from Vermont Food Bank, and the Boy Scouts provided the necessary labor. This expanded space will allow us to better and more sustainably serve the increased number of Shelburne residents who are coming to us for food assistance.
The COVID pandemic brought many residents to the food shelf as prices increased and people were laid off from their jobs. At the pandemic’s height, the Shelburne Food Shelf was serving 140 Shelburne households per month. Over the summer, that number declined to 110 households per month, still substantially higher than pre-pandemic levels.
We anticipate that this need will continue because, while these Shelburne households are not, thankfully, facing deep hunger, they are experiencing food insecurity. The cost of living is high in Vermont, and families and seniors in the Shelburne community often must choose between buying medicine, paying rent, utility and other bills, and purchasing food. We are happy we can help them overcome these difficult choices by providing food assistance.
Now, just as our expansion is completed, a new need has emerged in Shelburne from people experiencing homeless who are disabled, elderly or both. These individuals are currently being housed in hotels on Route 7. During COVID, food assistance was provided to these individuals directly by the state. This assistance ended July 1.
We are working with others in the community to provide food for these residents at their hotels and eventually at the food shelf, when they can access appropriate transportation.
None of the activities of the Shelburne Food Shelf would be possible without the help of the generous Shelburne community.
More at shelburnefoodshelf.org.
Pam Brangan is chair of the board of the Shelburne Food Shelf.
