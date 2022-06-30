To the Editor:

A belated comment on the excellent article, “Convicted killer can now go free after new deal by prosecutor.” (Shelburne News, Feb. 2, 2022) I am Alan Zeltserman, the brother of Amy FitzGerald, the murder victim in the case. Facts matter, and I want to draw attention to a few of the more granular details that didn’t make it into the news coverage.

First, in his post-conviction motion, Gregory FitzGerald raised two claims of ineffective assistance: that trial counsel failed to accurately inform him of a plea deal offered by the state, and second, that counsel failed to tell him that he faced the sentence of life-without-parole if convicted of first-degree murder.

What was not reported, nor included in the defendant’s nor the state’s attorney’s court filings, is that the Vermont Supreme Court had already made a factual finding that rendered nugatory most of FitzGerald’s claim in his first motion.

All that was left of FitzGerald’s claims was that trial counsel failed to advise him that he could argue for less time than the sentence offered by the state and his incredible claim that trial counsel failed to tell him that he faced a sentence of life-without-parole if convicted of first-degree murder.

Second, concerning notice, my brother and I received one email on Jan. 10, 2022, telling us that there would be a hearing on Jan. 12, without telling us the reason for the hearing. Then, and only then, in a conference call with my brother on Jan. 11 were we informed that the state had agreed to FitzGerald’s resentencing — or had even been in settlement negotiations with FitzGerald. Notwithstanding state’s attorney Sarah George’s comment to the Boston Globe, we were not “kept in the loop” about the settlement negotiations.

Third, the state’s attorney gave us no information about the awarding of “good time” credits that we later found out make FitzGerald now eligible for parole. Nor were we informed about the possibility of FitzGerald’s release on furlough which, unlike parole, we cannot oppose. Now, we have been told by Vermont Department of Corrections that with his current classification, FitzGerald will likely be released on furlough in about six months.

For us, it’s been a very sad turn of events that stole from my sister all that she really had left in this world.

Alan Zeltserman

Kyoto, Japan