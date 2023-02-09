My name is Andrew Everett, and I am running for the Shelburne Selectboard.
I am a father of two, my daughter is a senior at Champlain Valley Union High School and my son is in sixth grade at Shelburne Community School. My wife, Elise, is a women’s cancer surgeon at University of Vermont Medical Center.
Since moving to Shelburne in the summer of 2011, I have held a series of volunteer roles and have a track record of success in this amazing community.
As vice chair of the planning commission, I took a large role in the drafting of the 2019 comprehensive plan. We laid out a clear vision for the town of Shelburne. A role on the selectboard would allow me greater say in realizing the vision the plan laid out, especially related to zoning changes and affordable housing.
While on the commission, I was also proud of common-sense amendments we made to allow local businesses like Kwiniaska and the Lake Champlain Transportation to grow their businesses.
One of the critical roles the selectboard will play is hiring a new town manager. As the current president of the board of Shelburne Craft School, I have played a leading role in hiring its last two directors. Both have helped lead the craft school to unprecedented stability and economic security. I would love to leverage that experience to hire and guide the most visible leadership role in our town.
I also have executive leadership experience as the president of Northern Vermont Youth Lacrosse, co-president of Shelburne Youth Lacrosse and head class agent for Williams College. All three roles require listening to and working with diverse communities. My leadership has created stability and growth for all three organizations.
I have spent the last two years on the Bikes and Pedestrian Paths Committee. I also played a significant role on a volunteer committee that raised $1 million for Pierson Library, which reduced the town’s financial burden by the same amount. I have also volunteered at Shelburne Community School and coached multiple sports for Shelburne Recreation.
I believe the current selectboard has done a great job of moving Shelburne forward. But we are still facing a future of certain growth and change, and I feel qualified to make sure we handle that in a way that keeps the town’s character intact. I want future families of all means to be as excited to move to Shelburne as we were almost 12 years ago.
