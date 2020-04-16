There is nothing quite like a crisis to show the weaknesses, limitations and vulnerabilities in a system.
One thing that has become crystal clear: public schools are the great equalizer. With the closing of schools, students with economic insecurity, disabilities, unstable homes and new Americans are struggling in ways far different from those without these factors. The contrast is staggering.
The House Education Committee, on which I serve, is taking testimony from superintendents, teachers and school board members to better understand how our schools, students and families are adjusting to the governor’s directives and the guidance from the Agency of Education.
One area that underscores challenges in equity is access to technology.
Listening to testimony from superintendents and teachers from ten districts this difference became glaring. A kindergarten teacher in one district holds weekly meetings online in which 100% of her students attend.
This is fairly easy, having trained parents and children to use the various platforms last fall. Lessons are extensions of classroom routines rather than created for the first time. The needs of the whole child, intellectual, emotional, social are addressed in decidedly creative ways under the circumstances.
Parents have an opportunity to extend lessons having watched a highly skilled teacher each morning, inviting them to learn along with their children.
In another district, a second-grade teacher hopes to check in with each of her students once per week. 91% of her students are on free or reduced lunch.
Although she uses a closed Facebook group to connect with her students, many lack access to the internet or the family members are vying over the use of a single device. The platforms used in the first district are out of the question.
A teacher in yet another district has been unable to reach a student of concern and was planning to send the police for a wellness check. Some teachers drive to schools to pick up internet in the parking lot in order to meet with students over Google Hangouts.
The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) of 2008 directed millions of dollars to Vermont for buildout of capacity. While our school buildings benefited from this, equitable access falls apart when students and teachers are not in the building. Testimony before the legislature indicated that 23% of addresses lack adequate 25/3 Mbps speed, some of which have none at all.
Unfortunately, the money Vermont received from the 2008 ARRA stimulus precludes Vermont from receiving additional funding for connectivity build out through CARES.
However, some small grants do exist to help deploy broadband to unserved rural areas and at least one provider has applied. This could eventually help bring hotspots to underserved communities, and possibly wireless routers to homes. If these grants came through, implementation would likely take place quite late in this disrupted school year. In the interim, districts are working to set up hotspots for their students and families on their own.
The Legislature and Administration are currently looking at options to address these connectivity and technical challenges for students. Vermont schools are expected to receive around $31 million with an additional $4.5 million to be used at the discretion of the governor. The Agency of Education will gather information regarding teachers and students without internet due to location, lack of Wi-Fi due to cost and those students who simply need a device.
Representative Brumsted and I will continue to work from home. We are either in Zoom committee meetings, observing other committees, or responding to you, our constituents. You can reach us at kwebb@leg.state.vt.us and jbrumsted@leg.state.vt.us
Be well.