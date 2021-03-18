In the fall of 2020, the Shelburne Tree Committee completed an inventory of ash trees along public right of ways and in public spaces.
This inventory is eye-opening — there are a lot of ash trees in Shelburne.
You can access this inventory on the town website by navigating to the Shelburne Tree Committee webpage. The interactive ash tree inventory can be found under “Related Documents.”
A total of 766 ash trees were inventoried — realize these are only the ash trees along public right of ways and in public spaces.
How many more ash trees have you identified in Shelburne? on your property? in your neighborhood? along the trails you hike?
There are three native ash species in Vermont.
A threat to one genus of tree clearly illustrates the benefit of diversity in our local landscape. As right is a quiz on tree diversity in Shelburne, taken from the 2014 Shelburne public tree inventory, also available on the Shelburne Tree Committee webpage. It’s interesting to note that the top recommendation of that extensive 2014 report was:
“Town of Shelburne work on continuing to increase the diversity of tree species to ensure the long-term health of individual trees and Shelburne’s complete urban forest.”
As we anticipate the possibility of emerald ash borer damage to our public ash trees, we can be proactive in planning for minimal harm to our local landscape by:
• Inoculating high value trees
• Interplanting new trees amongst ash trees to replace ash trees that may not be around for many more years;
• Removing ash trees and (as funds permit) planting new trees in their place.
How can you help?
Donate a tree to the public landscape through the memorial tree fund.
Would you like to honor a loved one by planting a tree in Shelburne?
Request a memorial tree application from the town offices – or access one online on the Shelburne tree committee webpage.
The application includes details and pricing.
The deadline for a spring tree planting is April 1.
Kelly Murphy Moreton is a member of the Shelburne Tree Committee.
