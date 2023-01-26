In his Jan. 19, 2023, column in the News and Citizen Jerry D’Amico claims leghold traps do “not torture or unduly harm the animal.” (“Trapping commentaries seldom right, most always distort truth.”)

He even claims, “I have walked up to captured animals that were sleeping, not struggling against the device.” He claims, “animals are released unharmed, with only a numb foot.” Yes. That is right. As amazing as it sounds, D’Amico actually walks up to animals captured in leghold traps — and these animals are just sleeping!

In their social media guides to trappers the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies tells trappers to be careful about what they put on social media. They advise, “Your excitement and enthusiasm for trapping is the best promotion! Sharing why you enjoy trapping is a great way to spread the message that trapping is a fun outdoor activity.”

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife has also advised trappers not to post their cellphone videos on social media. But trappers like D’Amico just can’t help themselves from broadcasting all the “harmless” fun they are having with leghold and body gripping traps. On the Facebook posts of trappers themselves the truth of this so-called “fun” is as hard to escape as a Conibear trap. Warning: The truth is also heart wrenching.

I lived in Ennis, Mont., for six or seven years. We didn’t live too far from the Bar Seven Ranch. When beavers dammed the irrigation ditches at the ranch they called my neighbor, Curt Carson, and he killed them with Conibear traps. I helped him sometimes. I learned about trapping up close and personal. I don’t need to see it on Facebook. There was a kind of insanity to it all.

For centuries the beavers had dammed the streams and kept enough water distributed to sustain vast herds of buffalo. We killed all the beavers and so the ranchers had to dig irrigation ditches from the rivers and streams to feed vast pivots to water and feed their cattle — in some cases pumping the streams dry. The beavers could have served that purpose with a lot less cost and without drying up the streams.

Carson and I came to disagree about our relationship with animals and wildlife. He always insisted dogs couldn’t go to heaven. I told him, in that case, I wasn’t going either. He said animals were put here to serve and support humans. But I always liked him, and I understood he had grown up in a pioneer family, and trapping had been about survival. Carson and his wonderful wife, Betty, are dead now. And many of Carson’s truths are no longer true.

D’Amico’s survival does not depend on trapping. And we have, as a species, slowly come to realize that wildlife, and even domestic animals were not put here simply to serve and support the human race. Today it is almost axiomatic that human and wildlife well-being are inextricably linked. It is long past time to develop a new ethic that recognizes that truth.

To inflict suffering on any creature for fun and recreation was never justified. But today, following a pandemic that has killed millions, with its source in an ill-considered human-wildlife relationship, and in the midst of what many call “the sixth mass extinction” all the evidence says we must think anew.

Some have already begun that process. Ten states have trapping bans, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Washington and New Mexico, and at least 108 countries, including all member countries of the European Union have done the same. The American Animal Hospital Association, the World Veterinary Association and the National Animal Control Association have declared that leghold traps are inhumane. Vermont should do the same.

David Kelley, a lawyer, is on the board of the Vermont Wildlife Coalition. He lives in Greensboro.