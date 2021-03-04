Can’t believe we have reached Town Meeting Day week? Already eight weeks have passed legislating virtually in the 2021 Vermont legislative session, looking forward to a May adjournment.
The 2021-2022 biennium began as no other like it, in total virtual mode with legislators Zooming in from 150 locales across Vermont. We are mimicking the schedule of a normal, in-person session, though the process of legislating remotely 5-7 hours per day is somewhat slower than normal.
My priority is advancing policies that will create an equitable COVID recovery plan to rebuild the economy in all 14 counties and help our families and communities thrive.
Since the early weeks of the pandemic in 2020, the COVID-related dollars flowing to Vermont from Washington have been substantial. As of early December, approximately $5 billion had come to Vermont, much passing directly to agencies and departments for specified COVID relief purposes.
Within this amount was the $1.25 billion that became the Coronavirus Relief Fund, from which the legislature had authority to appropriate dollars to target specific support of Vermonters and their communities. Allocations ranged from assistance to dairy and non-dairy farms, working lands, state parks and other public lands to internet connectivity, health care stabilization, and childcare and adult days; from a variety of economic business sectors, both for-profit and nonprofit, to UVM and the Vermont State Colleges system; from municipalities and pre-K-12 school districts to all manner of housing and justice-related entities.
Because use of relief dollars had to follow strict federal guidance, until Washington changed that guidance at the very end of 2020, portions of allocations were reverted, reallocated, and transferred. Note that all of this federal help is one-time money. Once we are at the better side of the pandemic, Vermont must stand on its own in support of Vermonters coping with residual and on-going hardships.
Protecting water quality: Water quality standards are the foundational tool that the state uses in its efforts to restore and maintain the health and proper uses of its surface waters. These standards are codified in the Clean Water Act and approved by the EPA; they are used to assess the quality of water for drinking, swimming, fishing, boating and habitat function.
H. 108, an act relating to Vermont standards for issuing a Clean Water Act clarifies the long-time interpretation and practice that Vermont’s water quality standards apply to all surface waters, including rivers, lakes, ponds and wetlands. The bill also updates the state’s Clean Water Act Section 401 provision to help the state better manage large projects that may discharge to Vermont’s surface waters. This includes projects that are subject to a federal permit or license, such as an interstate energy project.
Promoting forest health and biodiversity: The Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Committee is developing strategies to support forest health, including initiatives to support and enhance wildlands and intact forests. We are facing a moment in time when forest fragmentation, habitat loss, the loss of connecting habitat, and the introduction of invasive pest and plant species are severely impacting our wildlife, diminishing the abundance, diversity, and native species type of wildlife populations. Biodiverse forests not only serve to protect our wildlife, they also store precipitation during severe weather events, and are a cost-effective means of sequestering (absorbing) and storing carbon.
Broadband: Access to high-speed internet is essential to daily life. We use the internet to go to work, attend school, see a doctor, interact with government, and connect with our community and the world. Unfortunately, the promise of modern communications has bypassed many communities in Vermont.
The House Energy and Technology Committee is working on a comprehensive bill that seeks to accelerate community broadband deployment throughout Vermont. Key elements include funding for pre-construction expenses, expanded grants and loans for building broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas, a new workforce development program, and protections for Vermonters’ privacy and unrestricted access to the Internet. This bill would bring over $50 million of new capital to support the construction of community-based fiber assets in the most underserved parts of the state.
The legislation also establishes the Vermont Community Broadband Authority to coordinate and fund broadband buildout, to support Vermont’s regional communications union districts and their partners, and to advocate at the federal level for programs and policies that will accelerate the deployment of universal broadband in rural Vermont.
COVID-19 vaccine update: The Health Department is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to distribute vaccines as they become available. Right now, people in Vermont age 65 and older can make appointments to get vaccinated. You can learn more and sign up for weekly emails at: healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine
Remember, you can always learn more about the above-mentioned bills at our legislative webpage at legislature.vermont.gov.
Hope you will reach out if you have any questions or would like to discuss issues. I can be reached at jbrumsted@leg.state.vt.us.
Thank you for your trust in me. It is an honor to serve as your State Representative.
