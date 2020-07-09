The COVID-19 virus is having a great impact in Vermont’s courts.
From mid-March to June 1 the court schedules have completely changed. Only “emergency” hearings were held. For Family Court, this meant the continuation of Relief from Abuse cases, where the parties came before the court every Thursday to conduct cases involving allegations of physical abuse, or when a person fears imminent serious physical harm, stalking, etc.
The prior scheduled hearings were placed on “hold” so to speak.
Cases related to paternity, divorce and child support were also placed on hold. The moving party had a very high burden to demonstrate that an emergency existed which resulted in harm to the child (either physically or mentally). If a judge deemed that the emergency situation placed a child in jeopardy the court could issue a ruling on the pleadings (motion) or hold a telephone conference/hearing regarding the allegations.
Cases involving the juvenile docket (where the State of Vermont is involved in cases where children are in need or care or supervision) continued, but most hearings were done by telephone.
In Chittenden Superior Court, the emergency docket included allegations of stalking or sexual assault. The landlord tenant docket was placed on hold in that the court would not issue eviction orders or foreclosure orders. Of course, the tenants and property owners were still obligated to pay their rent/mortgage. During this time phase, jury trials were suspended and cases involving small claims were also placed on hold.
At the present time, the courts have a rather large backlog of cases to review and set for hearings. Any person entering the courthouse must wear a mask. If you do not have a mask, the court will provide you with one. Hand sanitizer will also be provided. Now, in order to file any pleading or motion with the court, you must either do so by mail, email, or by delivering the documents to the court officer who meets you at the entry to the courthouse. At this time, you cannot speak in person with a court clerk. These measures were enacted to protect the health of the public, court clerks, judges and attorneys.
Some courts may be using video (such as Webtek) to conduct hearings. Of course, technical problems do arise which can result in needing more hearing time.
There are also changes as to the number of hours that the court will conduct hearings, etc. Now, hearings typically start at 9 a.m. and continue (with an hour lunch break) to 3 or 4 p.m. If you are conducting a motion hearing or a temporary/final divorce issue and you have documentary evidence to introduce at trial, the exhibits must be pre-filed with the court and copies should then be provided to the other party or his/her attorney.
Child support cases are now being heard and scheduled.
If you are not able to resolve your case and a hearing is required, it does make sense to consult an attorney prior to the hearing. Many attorneys will do a first consultation for no fee. If you are unable to hire an attorney, you can contact the Vermont Bar Association in Montpelier and ask about their Volunteer Lawyers Project or their programs which may fund an attorney (at reduced rates) in cases involving abuse, etc. You may also contact Vermont Legal Aid (1-800-889-2047), Steps to End Domestic Violence (658-3131 or a 24-hour hotline at 658-1996) or HOPE Works (863-1236).
Note that civil jury trials (those not involving criminal cases) have been postponed until January of 2021. Please know that the court staff, judges and assistant judges are very aware of the delay and shortage of hearing time due to the challenges posed by the COVID virus. These are challenging times and the judiciary is always balancing the health of the parties, attorneys, legal staff and the public with the need to provide timely access to the courts.
Suzanne Brown is an assistant judge for Chittenden Superior Court. Any opinions stated in this column are hers alone.
