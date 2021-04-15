The Pierson Library, under the direction of Kevin Unrath, surveyed registered borrowers about their satisfaction of the library during this difficult year.
Close to 90 percent of respondents said they were very or extremely satisfied with how the Library meets their needs.
One person wrote, “Everyone is kind and thoughtful and helpful. I appreciate that I can call or email and pick up a book curbside. It has helped a lot during this time of isolation.”
Another colorfully added, “I love free books! It is awesome that we still have this resource in our power-hungry, money-grubbing world. I appreciate the very helpful librarians and that the library is right in town with easy parking.”
For some people, the library has been an important source of connection during the isolation that occurred during COVID: “The library has been such a help this year, trying to raise a toddler in COVID times.
There have been a few times when I’ve struggled to figure out what to do with my kid to keep her busy and happy, and remembered to call the library and ask for new books, saving the day. I can’t wait until the end of COVID when we can use the beautiful space and gather with the community at the library itself.”
Despite overwhelmingly positive responses, 2 percent of respondents answered “not so well” to the question of satisfaction. Dissatisfied patrons mentioned lack of cozy spaces and difficulty getting specific books in a timely manner. The library staff has been working diligently to overcome these obstacles. They have added comfortable furniture in nooks and near sundrenched windows as spaces where one might curl up and read. They have added large plants and have painted a number of walls warmer colors.
In addition, the library is committed to expanding its collection of materials. Despite an overall zero increase budget, the current plan calls for a 12 percent increase in the amount spent on collections. Shelburne residents are welcome to recommend titles for the library to acquire.
Becky Jewett, of Shelburne, facilitated the survey and leads the team working on the library’s upcoming strategic plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.