We’re approaching the unofficial halfway point of the session, which means we have a lot going on right now in all legislative committees and on the floor of both the House and Senate as we begin the second half of the session.
As the vice chair of the House Committee on Human Services, I can attest to the fact that we have been super busy in the past couple of weeks. We have been hammering out the details of important legislation on subjects such as an interstate compact on placement of children, nutrition programs for older Vermonters, updating statue for adult protective services and disability rights, housing supports and reducing overdoses.
More specifically, the committee passed H.171, a bill that aims to protect vulnerable adults. The law investigating alleged abuse, neglect and exploitation of vulnerable adults has not been updated in nearly 50 years. The Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living has been working with an advisory committee for several years to propose comprehensive changes to this law.
This legislation modernizes our current 50-year-old law to strengthen protections for vulnerable adults, focus on victims’ rights and provide a path for restitution for families and victims. The bill also improves the range and scope of behavior covered as financial exploitation.
The legislation creates two tracks for alleged abuse, neglect or exploitation reports, one for an assessment and one for a full investigation, leading to greater flexibility in redressing harm through protective measures and restorative justice.
Our committee also worked to pass important legislation to reduce opioid overdoses in Vermont. Over the past several years, Vermont has experienced record-breaking rates of fatal overdoses due to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased prevalence of fentanyl. H.222 is an omnibus overdose response bill with bipartisan support that seeks to reverse the trend of fatal overdoses, and it is only one step in our ongoing work to strengthen access to life-saving services in Vermont’s communities.
Vermont has a considerable need for recovery housing. H.222 will allow a recovery house with eight or fewer beds to be permitted as a single-family home, which will remove current zoning barriers and increase the number of recovery houses across the state. This change aligns recovery house zoning with what is currently permitted for group homes serving people with disabilities.
The bill also removes barriers to treatment for Vermonters who are Medicaid beneficiaries by streamlining the process for getting prescriptions. Statewide access to syringe disposal and legal protections for Vermont’s syringe service providers are also increased in this legislation. H.222 also modernizes Vermont’s laws on Naloxone (Narcan) to support innovative ways for people to access this life-saving medication. Finally, this legislation makes permanent Act 46 of 2021, which removes the criminal penalties for possession of a personal use amount of buprenorphine.
The human services committee will be working on a whole plethora of Senate bills in the coming few months. More specifically, we will address legislation on child care and early childhood education, flavored tobacco, toxics in our environment, and housing supports for homeless Vermonters living in transitional sites.
Remember, I am available along with Rep. Kate Lalley, and senators Thomas Chittenden, Ginny Lyons and Kesha Ram Hinsdale on the fourth Monday of every month from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Shelburne Pierson Library community room to listen to your concerns, answer questions and strategize together on important legislative work.
This month the fourth Monday falls on March 27. You can also always find more information on the legislative webpage (legislature.vermont.gov) or reach out to me at jbrumsted@leg.state.vt.us.
Rep. Jessica Brumsted, a Democrat, represents voters in St. George and Shelburne in the Chittenden 5-2 district.
