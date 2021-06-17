At the end of 2019, my dad stayed with me for a month following back surgery, then returned home in Rhode Island. A couple of months later, the pandemic hit and like so many of you, I was unable to visit family for the next 16 months. I planned a visit for Memorial Day weekend guessing that the Legislature would adjourn and both he and I would be vaccinated.
Unfortunately, the day before our adjournment, my dad fell in the kitchen and broke his hip. Upon arriving back at my childhood home, I realized there were many issues to address before I could bring him home from the local nursing home. Just yesterday, I drove the five hours back to Vermont feeling a bit overwhelmed by what I had missed here in Vermont and what my dad was facing back in Rhode Island.
More and more we find ourselves taking care of our children and our parents, never mind worrying about a pandemic.
Before I left to help my dad, you may remember that I began to summarize some of what the General Assembly accomplished this past year, so here is chapter two. I have included information on legislation that has been signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott to address the cost of rising health care premiums, and increasing access and affordability to child care. Chapter three will include information about expanding broadband access and our upcoming veto session. Vermonters buying on the individual health insurance market should now pay no more than 8.5 percent of their income on health insurance as a result of important changes made this year. Both small businesses with less than 100 employees, and individuals purchasing health insurance outside of their workplaces, can save substantial dollars on healthcare premiums as a result of significantly increased federal funding for healthcare premium support, and a change in the health insurance structure in Vermont that is contained within S.88, an act relating to insurance, banking and securities.
Many small businesses, nonprofits and municipalities will see reduced premiums. Individual increases will be offset by new federal funds that provide subsidies and tax credits to help pay for premiums. It’s important that Vermonters who buy health insurance on the individual market review their options.
Vermont Health Connect offers an active assistance program, a plan comparison tool and a customer support center. In addition, the Office of the Health Care Advocate is a free resource.
As you know, the pandemic shined a bright light on many difficult issues, child care being one of them. H.171, an act relating to the governance and financing of Vermont’s child care system, is another step in the continuum to achieving high quality, affordable, accessible child care.
The governor recently signed this bill into law, which sets out a process that not only spends general funds dollars but also provides for one-time-only investments in information technology and workforce supports by using federal funds through the American Rescue Plan.
The law invests in expanding the Child Care Financial Assistance Program to include more families by broadening eligibility for those making up to 350 percent of the federal poverty level and ending copays for those families below 150 percent.
This legislation also makes strategic investments in the early childhood education workforce through needs-based scholarship programs for current and prospective early childhood educators and a student loan repayment program.
The law provides one time funds to study other changes as well. It moves the financial assistance program from an attendance based model to an enrollment based one. Long-term funding mechanisms will ensure that no family spends more than 10 percent of its gross annual income on child care, and provides compensation for early childhood educators that is commensurate with peers in other fields, such as primary education.
By increasing access and affordability for Vermont’s families, we help parents stay employed and contribute to their local economies. By increasing child care worker wages, we can support and grow our workforce of early care and learning professionals. By prioritizing the well-being and development of our children, we are giving our youngest Vermonters a head start to success.
There is a widespread recognition that Vermont’s child care system holds immense opportunities. H.171 delivers both the resources and commitments necessary to realize that great potential.
Rep. Jessica Brumsted, a Democrat, represents St. George and Shelburne in the Vermont House of Representatives.
