Last week, more than 90 state representatives; Democrats, Republicans, Progressives and Independents all signed on as cosponsors of H.208, an act relating to child care and early childhood education. The bill builds on the current system to ensure that all partners; families, schools, childcare providers, early educators, have the resources and support they need to best care for our youngest Vermonters. In developing this bill, legislators seriously considered recommendations presented in the recently released Systems Analysis (Foresight Law & Policy) and Financing Study by the RAND Corporation commissioned through Act 45.
H. 208 would:
• Significantly increase state funded financial assistance for children at community and home-based childcare programs and afterschool and summer programs;
• Expand the current part-time pre-K program to a full-time, school-based program for all four-year-old children in Vermont;
• Increase compensation for early childhood educators and financial support for community and home-based childcare programs reimbursing centers for enrollment; and
• Elevate and streamline state-level leadership and oversight of childcare and early childhood education.
The Childcare and Early Childhood Education legislation lays out a blueprint for a major investment in our children, families and communities. The Senate Health and Welfare Committee has begun taking testimony on a very similar bill, S.56, and once they pass the bill it will crossover to the House. The House Human Services Committee is looking forward to beginning their work on this very important legislation. We will hear testimony from parents, childcare providers, schools, employers, early educators, state agencies and many more important stakeholders. There is much work to be done and the House Human Services Committee is committed to doing that work to ensure that families have equitable access to quality child care throughout Vermont while preserving the mixed delivery system.
Remember, I am available along with Representative Lalley and Senators Chittenden, Lyons and Ram Hinsdale on the fourth Monday of every month from 4 p.m. till 5:30 at the Shelburne Pierson Library in the Community Room to listen to your concerns, answer questions and strategize together on important legislative work. This month the fourth Monday falls on Feb. 27 and Senator Chittenden is planning to come and talk a bit about what is happening in the Senate Transportation Committee. You can also always find more information on the legislative webpage: https://bit.ly/3YLQ3ID, and reach out to me at jbrumsted@leg.state.vt.us.
Thank you for your support. It is an honor to serve as your state representative.
Rep. Jessica Brumsted, a Democrat, represents voters in St. George and Shelburne in the Chittenden 5-2 district.
