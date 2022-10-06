What do you envision for Champlain Valley School District and its schools?
What constitutes a “good” education? How important are athletics and extracurriculars to a child’s school experience? Who benefits from learning outdoors?
These and many more questions are on our mind as the Champlain Valley School District embarks on a seven-month journey to map out its mission and vision for the next five years.
The strategic planning process began last spring with the district’s administration and board of directors doing some preliminary work, then lifted off in September with the initial meeting of the steering committee. The goal is to present a final plan to the school board for adoption in March 2023.
As it says on the strategic planning page of the district website: “A strategic plan is the vehicle that allows an organization to look at its future. Through visioning, developing a mission, examining core values, and setting achievable goals, the district moves toward the attainment of school improvement.”
The Champlain Valley School District values and invites all members of the community to participate in this process and to help identify our shared values and priorities. We hope to hear from folks who have students in our schools, as well as those who don’t.
We also want to hear from students, employees, local business and government leaders. Our plan for the next five years will be stronger and smarter with a diversity of voices working together on its creation.
In years past, the school district has invited community members to engage in the budget development process. This year, we’re combining that work with the strategic planning process. Everything you share with us — whether through a survey or at a community forum — will inform both the budget and the strategic plan.
There will be three strategic planning community forums:
• Thursday, Oct. 13: CVU library, 6-8 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 15: Williston Central School Community Room, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
• Monday, Oct. 17: Pierson Library, Shelburne, 9-11 a.m.
If you can’t attend any of the forums or would like to contribute thoughts in another way, take this survey at bit.ly/CVSDOct22.
The survey takes about eight minutes to complete and will be open through October.
We look forward to incorporating your ideas and suggestions into this exciting work.
Angela Arsenault is the Champlain Valley School District’s board chair and Rene Sanchez is superintendent of the school system.
