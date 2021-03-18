Aunt Sadie held my left hand tight. She knew the secret entrance. Walking briskly past the man in dark blue pants with the Ringling Brothers logo on his shirt she stuffed a wad of bills into his hand and kept walking. This way into Madison Square Garden was for employees, my grandmother among them.
Sadie was taking me into the huge arena where the extravaganza — Ringling Brothers’ Greatest Show on Earth — was going to bring thousands of people together, filling almost every seat.
With all the hope and optimism for a new year, the performing arts is still considered a super spreader. Despite the reported efficacy of the new vaccines for COVID-19, the question remains: Will the performing arts survive? Not too long ago, I allocated much of my disposable income to theater tickets, dinner out before the show, travel to interesting venues, and thorough enjoyment of it all. These stages are darkened for the foreseeable future. The performers and everyone else who depended on them for employment and for the whole gamut of services that the stages made flourish are on the line.
While I dutifully reckoned with my year-end tax deductible contributions, I thought of my relatives, mostly on my father’s side of the family.
My paternal grandmother Rose Hanlon was probably the world’s only grandmother who made her living as a clown, according to the Boston Traveler which published a feature story about Rose in 1954 when I was ten years old. She joined Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus along with the Hanlon brothers, Fred and Bill (her husband), in 1939.
Every year I saw the circus, the side show, the animals, and occasionally the women’s dressing room where Rose had her trunk, costumes, and clown makeup. The daring acts, music, tricks and props were amazing. I was privileged, and a bit scared, to go into the dressing room to see the glamorous aerialists, trapeze artists, horseback riders and high-wire performers barely covered up except for my grandmother putting on her whiteface makeup and costume paraphernalia.
My Aunt Sadie was a dresser, working backstage as a wardrobe attendant, paying twenty-five cents a week for union dues and taking care of the costumes of some famous people such as Ethel Merman. Uncle Harry sold programs and whatnot on the Steel Pier in Atlantic City.
Then there was my Aunt Stella who danced in a chorus line in New York theater, later working as a Hawaiian dancer with Ringling Brothers. She opened the Estelle School of Dance on Fort Washington Avenue where I took ballet and tap with my cousin Ron Field who went on to dance with the June Taylor dancers on the Jackie Gleason show. Ronnie staged the opening ceremonies of the 1984 summer Olympic games in Los Angeles involving 3,000 performers. He blossomed into a professional dancer and choreographer, winning three Tony awards for Broadway musicals — Cabaret and Applause. Broadway stages are dark now and I am worried.
The pandemic has essentially shut down the performing arts. We are talking billions of dollars in lost revenue for the entire industry of arts and culture. This sector for which there is no apparent cabinet position to advocate includes artists, workers, curators, directors, producers, publicists, playwrights and all the people around them.
In recent months, Vermonters have heard from numerous organizations that have good reasons to ask for money during these hard times, particularly those of us who are fortunate enough to be employed or have a stream of income to share. All I am saying is that those in the performing arts, like many of my dearest relatives, are theater people who earn their living on and off the stage. I long for the day when the lights go back on, but do not take for granted that the art and culture industry as we know it will survive intact. They need our help.
Judy Rosenstreich is a former state lawmaker, White House Fellow, and career public servant who writes about her life in Vermont. She is a Justice of the Peace and lives in Shelburne.
