Brumsted honors Webb in Statehouse reading

The Vermont House of Representatives read a resolution March 21 in honor of Marshall Webb of Shelburne, the co-founder of the nonprofit education organization that now owns and operates Shelburne Farms. He died Aug. 11. After the reading of the resolution, Shelburne Rep. Jessica Brumsted offered these words about Webb and his wife, recently retired Shelburne representative Kate Webb.
Thank you, Madame Speaker.
You all heard the reading of the resolution we just passed in honor of Marshall Webb — so elegantly composed about a person who led such a beautiful, profound, and nurturing life. But as we all know, it is almost impossible to capture the depth, breadth, and influence of anyone’s life in a resolution or even in a short speech. The sheer force and passion of Marshall’s life, lived daily with love and care and vision, showered our community, our state — even the world — with the beliefs that each of us could make our world a better place, that each of us could make our planet a more sustainable place, that each of us could live more meaningful lives – and Marshall gave us those beliefs by living a life of example and a life of teaching, always conveyed with patience and love.
The accolades from around the world bestowed on Marshall since his untimely passing in August of last year are so very well-deserved — and really, so amazing — and I want to add a couple of my own to this special person who has meant so very much to our town of Shelburne, to the people who live there, and to so many other Vermonters who access Shelburne Farms.
The creation and formation of Shelburne Farms by Marshall and his siblings is not simply a bit of preserved land. It is a sanctuary of peace, relaxation, renewal, daydreaming, sometimes challenge, and always conviviality — with those you are with, with those you meet along the way, and with nature. It a place of safety and harmony. It is an island of reprieve in our hectic, chaotic world.
As a Shelburne resident, I am forever grateful to Marshall for this great legacy. I am also grateful to Kate, our former beloved colleague, who not only stood at Marshall’s side as he lived out the magic of who he was — Kate was his partner, his champion, his collaborator, his sounding board, and his companion in each of his endeavors through the years of their lives together. Their love for each other was surpassed only by the love they shared with all the members of their family.
I am honored to have Marshall’s wife, Kate, and many members of their family as my guests with us here today to honor Marshall.
Madame Speaker, on behalf of the other member from Shelburne and myself, I present to you and through you, Kate Webb and her family. Please join me in welcoming them to our House of Representatives.
