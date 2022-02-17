The first time I went to Bethlehem I didn’t follow a star.
GPS got me there just fine, although I did drive a Saturn.
Instead of three wisemen, just a smartass granddad, coming to a little town in New Hampshire to celebrate my grandangel’s birth and help with the swaddling.
A few weeks ago, when my daughter picked up the grandangel after kindergarten, she climbed into the car announcing, “Mom, you’re not supposed to stick out your middle finger. It means a bad word.”
As she buckled up her car seat, she contemplated the idea of a bad word. She knew that saying shut up is bad, but this middle finger seemed to mean a word that’s of a more serious class of badness.
Finally, she hypothesized, “I think it means the ‘A’ word.”
My innocent daughter’s profanity vocabulary is limited. She doesn’t want to let my grandangel know she isn’t sure what the official bad ‘A’ word is. She has ideas, but she just leaves these suspect words hanging there, unmentioned, unidentified, untold.
Rather than stepping into a bad-word ‘A’ hole, my daughter just said, “Oh.”
But when they got home, as soon as my daughter could get on the phone by herself, she called the kindergarten teacher to see if she had any insight into the 6-year-old lexicon. The kindergarten teacher thought my grandangel and her classmates have decided the ‘A’ word is “adult.”
Apparently, the kindergarten class has decided the supreme insult is to give someone the middle finger, essentially calling them out for all the world to see, for acting like an adult.
Seems about right.
I’ve coasted through life in an almost middle-finger-free zone. People have seldom accused me of acting like an adult.
I imagine I’m like most people. I try to choose life supersized with extra zest. I strive to make every second first.
In other words, I like to play very much, but I don’t want to play too much.
I like to play right up to the too-much line without crossing it. I really don’t like to play so much that I irritate or — even worse — hurt people by saying something I thought was funny but is actually insulting, inconsiderate or dismissive.
Still, I do hate it when I pass up an opportunity to play full tilt, right up to the too-much line because of apprehension or fear of crossing the line and playing too much.
I like to play until after dark, until I absolutely must come in. I really like it when the fun is très bon but not too très bon and all the streetlights have come on.
I imagine this is the way most of us are. Being an adult is a lifetime learning process without a graduation.
It would be great if a passion for play combined with a dedication to not play too much defined my identity, but I suspect I’m not unique in this regard. In fact, I’m pretty sure this is the way most of us are — wanting to play and be funny without hurting anyone.
It’s all fun and games until you say something offensive. A mindless play on words can be thoughtlessly mean.
I’m not sure how well I’m teetering along the line between just enough and not too much, but I do take pride in how my grandchildren regard me. They clearly think I’m weird.
Recently when my 3-year-old grandson was told I was coming for dinner, he told my daughter, “Great. I like that dude. He’s a good guy.”
I don’t think I’ve ever gotten that level of affirmation before.
And because I’m a good dude in their eyes, for the time being there’s a good chance my grandangels won’t be pointing at me with the adult finger.
