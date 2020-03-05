As I write this article, I realize that it will be published two days after Shelburne’s Town Meeting, marking the half-way point of the 2020 legislative session.
Thank you to everyone who ran for office; I know it takes lots of time and energy, and congratulations to the winners!
I’m sure many of you, like me, have been following the news on the outbreak of the coronavirus. The Vermont Health Department is closely monitoring the rapid developments in the outbreak and makes these recommendations to protect yourself:
“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with people who are sick; stay home when you are sick; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. If you have been in China within the past two weeks or have been in close contact with a person with COVID-19, and develop a fever, cough or have difficulty breathing, contact your health care provider right away.”
This past week in Montpelier was a busy one; an override of the governor’s veto on minimum wage passed while an override of the governor’s veto on paid family leave insurance failed. The Vermont House voted to support an update to Act 250, a land use law in place for the past 50 years, a tax and regulate bill on marijuana, a reform of the renter rebate program, a Global Warming Solutions Act plus more but there continues to be much work to come, for example in my committee, the House Human Services Committee, we have spent time on an Older Vermonters Act.
H.611 establishes an Older Vermonters Act, detailing a system of services, supports, and protections for Vermont residents 60 years of age or older to remain as independent as possible into their later years. This “bill of rights” ensures that policy decisions relative to older Vermonters enhance their self-determination; safety and protection; financial security; optimal health and wellness; social connection and engagement; housing and transportation; and family caregiver support. This legislation also directs the development of a Master Plan for Aging in Vermont to serve as a blueprint for state government, local communities, private organizations, and philanthropy to build environments and systems that promote healthy aging.
It is very important that as a state we address the current demographic changes that make us the second oldest state in the nation behind Maine. The number of Vermonters over the age of 65 is projected to jump by 50 percent over the next decade. This bill positions Vermont to address this major demographic shift.
Hope to have seen many of you either at the town meeting dinner, or at the polls on Town Meeting Day! As always, please feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns at jbrumsted@leg.state.vt.gov.
Remember, Representative Webb and I will be at the Shelburne Pierson Library on Saturday, March 21, from 9-10 a.m. for a discussion of any issues important to you. Thank you for the opportunity to serve.
Note: If you are interested in knowing more about any of the bills mentioned above, please go to the state of Vermont website at legislature.vermont.gov