During the past two weeks we have witnessed an imperfect Union under duress for our inhuman treatment of a Black man, whom we have all come to know as George Floyd.
What has moved me beyond measure in this tragic story was knowing Mr. Floyd was calling out to his mother as he was dying.
As a mother, first and foremost in my life, I feel compelled to share this reflection.
This past month two of my four 20-something-aged children celebrated their birthdays. As their mother, I remembered past celebrations thinking how much I have worried as they have grown about their future.
Would they learn to read on time, would they have friends, would their illnesses turn to something dire, would they find passion in their work and honest loving partners, would they be happy? Being a concerned mother, I have thought a lot about whether any mother ever stops worrying…no matter how old our children grow.
Then a week later, I heard about the vicious killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, the latest act of violence against black and brown people in the United States.
I watched as Mr. Floyd called out to his deceased mother and said, “I can’t breathe,” while dying on the street as a white policeman kneeled on his neck.
This horrible scene made me sad and angry to think of George’s mother, as I reflected upon what if this was my child in trouble, sick and calling out to me for help. I wouldn’t pretend to understand any other mothers’ worries, but I do want to say from my heart and intellect I know mothers of color shouldn’t have to go through this.
Children should not have to fear those who are charged to protect them. How unfair is it that Black mothers must teach their children that the color of their skin will be held against them and that they will often be treated unfairly?
I also need to acknowledge I am a white mother with white children living in Vermont.
My worry pales in comparison to the anxiety that Black mothers must feel any time their children enter this world; their children can be killed simply for being Black and nothing else.
I do not have this worry and know nothing of it.
I recently listened to an interview with Xusana Davis, Vermont’s first Director of Racial Equity, she said something that really struck me, “White privilege doesn’t mean that your life isn’t hard; it means that the color of your skin isn’t making it harder.”
Our country has been divided on the issue of racial equity for far too long, we need to learn to talk to each other again about these difficult and sensitive issues.
We can act! I am in full support of legislation that carries with it a myriad of changes to both the statewide use of force policy, as well as changes related to hiring, body cameras, general police practices and embedding more social workers into our police forces around the state.
In Shelburne, we have seen real progress in many of these areas and I hope to work with our Chief and others as we consider this important legislation. I believe we need to explore redirecting resources to support public safety in less “traditional” ways.
Greater funding for trained community workers to focus on mental health, violence de-escalation and conflict resolution. Last year, we passed legislation that incorporates more Black history and anti-racist curriculum in our schools, and we should require a similarly inclusive orientation for job onboarding.
I live in one of the whitest, wealthiest towns in one of the whitest states in the country. I have thought a lot about how to be more impactful and realize that starts with reflecting and educating myself on the issues of racial equity. Strong leadership is essential to healing. Our leaders must show compassion for all our people and a willingness to make the changes necessary to truly value diversity in our country.
My hope is that all mothers regardless of their color can feel confident in a safe and prosperous future for their children.
Jessica Brumsted is a State Representative from Shelburne, Chittenden 5-2. She was elected to office in 2016.