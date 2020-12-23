In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Peggy Noonan, opinion writer for The Wall Street Journal, reminded me of the courage of Maine’s United States Senator Margaret Chase Smith in her speech on the Senate floor in June 1950, entitled “Declaration of Conscience.”
I want to talk about what was going on in America at the time because we desperately need someone in today’s Senate to take a similar stand to protect our democracy.
Before I do that, may I take you back to my childhood?
When I was born, the Senator was serving in the House of Representatives, having succeeded her late husband, Congressman Clyde H. Smith, in 1940, winning a special election. Altogether, she was elected four times in her own right before moving to the Senate in 1949.
My father, Kenneth, always kept up with the news and certainly followed the career of this remarkable woman who years later became the first woman to be nominated for the presidency at a major political party’s national convention.
Friends already know that my father discussed the issues of the day with me as I was growing up. He admired Margaret Chase Smith and her name came up on many occasions. What I did not get was the connection with my middle name: Margaret.
Of the three Patton children, I was the only one who had a middle name.
As a kid, I wondered about my name and asked my mother, Gertrude. The story she always told me was that she loved Judy Garland and wanted to name me after her.
Her husband liked the name, Margaret, so he got to give me a middle name. Period. It was not until I was in my seventies that I decided my father had Margaret Chase Smith in mind.
Growing up during the Cold War in a house full of bookshelves of every topic under the sun, or so I thought, I found a sealed box in the attic with hardback books about Communism and the like. I asked my father about this find. He told me that it was best if he did not have these books on display as someone might think that he was a Communist.
My father, a self-educated man, read everything from the Bible, evolution, nature, science, history and his favorite science fiction paperbacks to the type of books that Wisconsin Senator Joseph McCarthy used to charge people with Communist inclinations, causing an uproar across the country roughly equivalent to what Donald Trump is doing in 2020.
People were afraid to speak up, to cross McCarthy for fear of having their careers or reputations ruined, especially Republicans in the United States Senate.
In this political context, it took a real leader of courage to challenge McCarthyism. That leader was an independent woman who was willing to step forward and take on the hierarchy of her party, Republican Senator Margaret Chase Smith. Once she did her research into accusations of disloyalty to our country without a shred of valid evidence she and her staff developed the draft that has long been considered one of the classic Senate speeches of all time, Declaration of Conscience.
I was only six years old but learned from my father about one of his heroes who became my hero, too.
Judy Rosenstreich is a former state lawmaker, White House Fellow, and career public servant who writes about her life in Vermont. She is a Justice of the Peace and resides in Shelburne.
