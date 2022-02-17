Matt Wormser
Age: 54
Day job: Health care consultant for athenahealth (formerly IDX).
Other town boards/commissions: Shelburne School Board, Shelburne Natural Resources and Conservation Committee, Shelburne Community School PTO.
What are the three most important issues facing Shelburne?
How we balance the three-legged stool of managing development pressures, keeping housing affordable for working Vermonters and protecting the open spaces and natural environment that drew so many of us to the area. How we emerge from COVID-19 a stronger community, more connected to each other, and appropriately resourced for the changing face of work and retail in 2022 and beyond. How we move through recent personnel issues in the town and ensure long stability of staffing and continued success of municipal government.
In recent months, Shelburne residents seem to be questioning the rate of development. Is the current pace of development appropriate?
Shelburne and the larger Chittenden County face two key challenges. Many more people want to move here relative to our housing stock, driving up median home prices by roughly 50 percent since pre-pandemic. Burlington was recently named the sixth hottest real estate market in the country, which bodes well for anyone looking to sell, but terribly for renters looking to buy or homeowners looking to move into a larger house. This trend will also drive up real estate taxes for Shelburners, as valuations, and thus taxes, increase relative to the rest of the state.
We want to keep housing and taxes affordable but love the open spaces and natural resources that drew so many of us to the area in the first place, and thus are reluctant to see the scale and density of some of the development recently proposed within our town. However, those of us passionate about the environment and concerned about climate, just saying no to development within one town most often means development simply gets pushed out farther from city centers, often with more loss of wildlife habitat and higher emissions from transportation than would have been the case had development been focused closer to city centers.
In short, there are few easy answers here. The town plan, completed in 2019, looks to focus development along the Route 7 corridor, where access to paths and public transportation are best. In general, I am very supportive of this type of development — focusing on building viable neighborhoods surrounded by as much green space as possible and leaving the larger natural spaces in Shelburne and beyond untouched.
Considering a high level of discomfort among many townspeople with the pace of development, I do think it’s worth revisiting elements of the town plan and associated bylaws to ensure that the scale of recent developments is in keeping with the vision of townspeople. At the same time, it remains equally important to keep an eye on the affordability question, as most of us are not looking to have Shelburne become an enclave affordable only to the fortunate few.
According to a report by Leckey Consulting, more people in Shelburne need to engage with economic development to better direct where growth occurs. Do you agree or disagree with that assessment?
Engaged townspeople are the sign of a healthy democracy. I am concerned with the NIMBY effect, by which it’s easier to get people out to oppose developments in their neighborhoods, than out to generate a broader vision around how, where and how quickly Shelburne should support continued development.
The 2019 town plan was a document that sought significant public input over an extended period and remains a solid lens through which to consider continued growth. With that said, any document should be a living one, reflective of the current realities of a town. To the extent the plan predated the significant rise in local real estate prices and associated development pressures it is worth re-evaluating relative to current needs.
Shelburne has recently seen an exodus of police and dispatch personnel. How do you think the staffing shortage affects department morale and the department’s ability to provide police services? What would you like to see done to address the situation?
Staffing departures and shortages unquestionably affect morale and ability to provide services in any organization, let alone one as vital to Shelburne as police and dispatch. There are two key questions: What has been the main driver of those departures and what is the best way to make amends to ensure that these vital town employees want to pursue long-term careers as key members of the Shelburne community. I don’t pretend to have answers to either question now but look forward to working with police and dispatch to help ensure long-term stability in the department.
Many agree that one positive thing that’s come from the COVID-19 pandemic is the state’s housing program for the homeless. Do you support the continuation of the program that utilizes some Shelburne motels to house people?
It is important to me that a relatively well-off community like Shelburne continue to show compassion toward Vermonters struggling with homelessness, and thus I do support continuation of the motel-based program. However, it is equally critical that Vermonters being provided temporary housing in Shelburne act as good neighbors toward permanent residents. Several neighbors and local businesses adjacent to the motels have unquestionably experienced adverse impacts from a small subset of motel residents, and thus we need to continue to work with Champlain Housing Trust to screen residents appropriately, minimize impact on police personnel and neighbors, and ensure that motel residents do their part to be a positive presence within to our community, whether their stay be temporary or long term.
Do you agree, as some are suggesting, that Shelburne town officials need to be more transparent?
Transparency in government decision making is critical, though a balance always needs to be struck in retaining some ability for closed door discussions where appropriate for sensitive personnel or other issues. Concerns around transparency have come to light around recent personnel issues with the former town planner and police chief, and I am by no means privy enough to the details of their situations to comment as to whether there was too little transparency here. I will say that as a school board member, Vermont’s very proscriptive open meeting laws made communication with other board members challenging at times, not that I was or am opposed to the laws per se. I am confident that as a state and community we are committed to transparency in general, though I’m sure individuals will sometimes disagree on its breadth.
